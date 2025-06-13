News by Mary Spiller Brevard County Sheriff’s Shocking Vow To Potential Protesters, ‘We Will Kill You, Graveyard Dead.’ Brevard County Sheriff Wayne Ivey is drawing national attention after issuing a chilling warning to protesters.







During a Thursday press conference, Brevard County (FL) Sheriff Wayne Ivey warned that protestors who “throw a brick, a firebomb, or point a gun at one of our deputies” would be killed.

“If you throw a brick, a firebomb, or point a gun at one of our deputies, we will be notifying your family where to collect your remains at, because we will kill you, graveyard dead. We’re not going to play,” Ivey stated plainlly.

The protests—part of a growing movement known as “No Kings”—have criticized the Trump administration’s crackdown on immigration and aggressive ICE responses across the country.

Demonstrations erupted in Los Angeles on 6 June and are set to expand to over 2,000 cities nationwide this weekend, coinciding with President Donald Trump’s military birthday parade.

Ivey made it clear that Brevard County law enforcement would respond ferociously to other forms of disruption.

“If you block an intersection or a roadway in Brevard County, you are going to jail. If you flee arrest, you’re going to go to jail tired because we are going to run you down and put you in jail.

“If you try to mob rule a car in Brevard County, gathering around it, refusing to let the driver leave, in our county, you’re most likely going to get run over and dragged across the street,” Ivey added.

“If you spit on us, you’re going to the hospital and then jail,” Ivey continued. “If you hit one of us, you’re going to the hospital and jail and most likely get bitten by one of our big, beautiful dogs that we have here.”

The recent protests have been met with federal force — which isn’t typical.

Trump has currently deployed 4,000 National Guardsmen and 700 U.S. Marines to Los Angeles due to confrontations between protesters and law enforcement over the immigration crackdown across America.

Videos of the confrontations have circulated widely online, fueling debate over the administration’s use of force, civil disobedience, and now, the violent rhetoric of local law enforcement.

