Education by Sidnee Michelle Douyon Florida State University Celebrates Youngest Nursing Graduate Demetria Coley Her achievement is a major milestone not just for the university but also for young Black students following accelerated academic paths.







Demetria Coley, 18, has made history as the youngest graduate of Florida State University’s College of Nursing. She earned her Bachelor of Science in Nursing on May 1, 2026. Her achievement is a major milestone not just for the university but also for young Black students following accelerated academic paths.

Coley’s journey to this moment moved quickly but thoughtfully. She was homeschooled by her father, a science teacher, and rapidly advanced in her studies. By age 15, she had already earned an associate degree from Tallahassee Community College, becoming that school’s youngest graduate as well.

After enrolling at Florida State University, Coley completed rigorous clinical training, including work at Tallahassee Memorial HealthCare and a preceptorship at Orlando Health Winnie Palmer Hospital for Women and Babies. There, she focused on neonatal care—the same specialty she now plans to pursue professionally.

Her motivation goes beyond academic success. Coley’s late mother, Elicia Coley, was a nurse who passed away from ovarian cancer in 2020. This loss influenced Coley’s career goals and strengthened her commitment to healthcare. She hopes to make her mother proud as she steps into the next chapter of her journey.

“I’m proud of the fact that I’m able to continue to make history and be able to make my mom proud,” Coley told the Tallahassee Democrat.



While she initially considered medical school, Coley changed her focus after hands-on clinical experiences revealed the impact nurses have through direct patient care. She realized that connection is where she felt most called to serve.

Her story illustrates a growing, though still uncommon, trend of students completing degrees at younger ages through nontraditional and accelerated education paths.

According to the National Center for Education Statistics, only a small fraction of nursing students complete their degrees at a significantly early age (before age 20), further proving that Demetria Coley is well ahead of her time.

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