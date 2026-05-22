News by Sidnee Michelle Douyon Florida Teacher Removed From School After Classroom Racism Is Caught On Camera The alleged incident took place May 18 at Barrington Middle School in Hillsborough County, Florida.







A Florida teacher was removed from the classroom and later fired after a video reportedly showed a Black baby doll hanging by a cord inside a middle school classroom. This sparked outrage among parents and community members who called the display racist and harmful to students.

The alleged incident took place May 18 at Barrington Middle School in Hillsborough County, Florida, according to People. Students stated that the teacher, identified as Karen Savage, allegedly suspended the doll by its neck from a television using a black cord during class. A student’s video of the incident quickly spread online.

Parents and students noted that several children immediately objected to the display, with some reportedly telling the teacher it resembled a lynching. One student, Noah Carter, told local reporters that he recorded the scene to have proof of what happened. His mother later shared the footage on social media, describing the act as “hate and trauma being weaponized” in front of children.

“This emotionally affected all the children in that classroom,” Carter’s mother said. “My son’s friends of different cultures and races were all deeply offended and disturbed by this racist act.”

Officials with Hillsborough County Public Schools confirmed the Florida teacher was initially removed from campus while the district investigated the incident. Superintendent Van Ayres publicly condemned the display, calling it “unacceptable.”

“As soon as school administrators were made aware, they took immediate action and referred the matter to the district’s Office of Professional Standards,” Ayres said in a statement. “The staff member involved has been removed from the school.”

This teacher should be immediately fired. Today at Barrington Middle School (Hillsborough

County Public School System) Florida, This art teacher Mrs. KAREN SAVAGE took the time to wrap a charger cord around a Black baby doll’s neck and hang it directly over the classroom… pic.twitter.com/YK6PKYPyH6 — ҒβΔ GΩDDΣSS✨ΔΠDRΣΔ (@FBAGoddess444) May 19, 2026

The controversy has reopened discussions about racial sensitivity and classroom behavior in schools, especially due to the historical link between lynching imagery and violence against Black individuals in the United States.

The district noted that the case has also been referred to Florida education officials for a potential review of the teacher’s certification status.

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