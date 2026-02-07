Sports by Mary Spiller Floyd Mayweather Sued By Former Landlords Over Alleged $330K In Unpaid Rent Owners of a luxury Baccarat Hotel residence claim the boxing star defaulted on a six-figure monthly lease and failed to meet a settlement agreement.







Floyd Mayweather Jr. is facing a breach-of-contract lawsuit from the owners of a luxury Manhattan apartment who allege the retired boxing champion failed to pay hundreds of thousands of dollars in rent and related costs before vacating the property late last year.

According to a filing in New York State court, a company connected to the high-end unit claims Mayweather owes more than $330,000 in unpaid rent, interest and additional damages. The lawsuit, reported by The New York Post, centers on Mayweather’s former rental at the Baccarat Hotel and Residences in Midtown Manhattan.

The duplex apartment, owned by Miami-based entrepreneurs Leila and David Centner, was leased to Mayweather in 2024 for a reported $100,000 per month. Court documents allege that Mayweather stopped making payments in mid-2025, despite continuing to occupy the property for several months.

The residence spans the 18th and 19th floors of the glass-fronted tower at 28 West 53rd St. and includes five bedrooms and five bathrooms, along with a large wraparound balcony measuring roughly 4,000 square feet.

According to the lawsuit, the undefeated former champion fell behind on rent beginning in July and ultimately accumulated more than $515,000 in back rent and other damages. The filing states that Mayweather later agreed to a settlement that would have cleared the outstanding balance by early December. However, the landlords allege he failed to follow through on the agreement.

Instead, Mayweather reportedly paid only one month out of the five months owed under the settlement terms, according to Rena Kliot of Pulse International Realty, who is associated with the property. As a result, the plaintiffs claim Mayweather still owes $337,736, in addition to interest, legal fees, and other costs tied to the dispute.

Mayweather vacated the apartment in December, Kliot said. The unit is now vacant and being restaged ahead of a planned re-listing this spring. The owners are expected to either put the property on the market for between $22 million and $24 million or offer it again as a rental at approximately $150,000 per month.

Despite those reports, Mayweather has expanded his presence in real estate in recent years, including launching a real estate firm in 2024 and acquiring a minority stake in a New York-based property portfolio valued at $402 million.

Marc Scolnick of Scolnick Law, who represents the plaintiffs, declined to comment further on the case.

