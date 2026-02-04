Floyd Mayweather Sues Showtime For $340M

Undefeated boxing legend Floyd Mayweather is trying to win a fight outside the ring.

He has filed a lawsuit against Showtime, accusing the cable network of shorting him hundreds of millions of dollars. He seeks $340 million in damages.

According to TMZ, the former pugilist filed the paperwork in California stating that the network, along with his former manager and longtime advisor, Al Haymon, and former Showtime Sports president, Stephen Espinoza, cheated him out of a “significant portion of his career earnings,” while he was under contract.

Mayweather wants to “recover hundreds of millions of dollars in the misappropriated funds and damages resulting from a long-running and elaborate scheme of financial fraud” that was allegedly perpetrated by the network.

He also claims that Haymon, who Mayweather is not suing, received “substantial participation and aid” from them.

Mayweather claims that the money that was supposed to be deposited into his bank account never reached it because the network paid the funds to Haymon. After switching managers, Mayweather’s new team inquired about payments and requested a review of Showtime’s financials.

They were told the books were unavailable because they were “lost in a flood” or otherwise inaccessible.

Mayweather is suing the defendants for aiding and abetting breach of fiduciary duty, civil conspiracy to commit fraud, conversion, and unjust enrichment. Along with the requested $340 million, Mayweather is seeking punitive damages.

“Floyd is one of boxing’s biggest pay-per-view draws,” Mayweather’s attorney, Bobby Samini, told TMZ. “He generated hundreds of millions of dollars in revenue for Showtime. Mr. Mayweather now takes this fight to the courtroom to recover what he rightfully earned. Retiring undefeated at 50-0, Mr. Mayweather will go the distance in the courtroom just as he has in the ring.”

