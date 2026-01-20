Sports by Cedric 'BIG CED' Thornton Floyd Mayweather Appeal Denied, Must Pay Nigerian Company Close To $3M For Breach Of Contract In June 2017, Mayweather signed an agreement to make several appearances in Africa but never showed up







After numerous rumors of financial issues surfaced in recent years, undefeated boxer Floyd Mayweather has been ordered to pay a Nigerian media company more than $2 million for failing to satisfy a prior debt owed to the company for breach of contract.

According to Business Insider Africa, the fighter was previously ordered to pay Zinni Media Concept Limited $2.4 million in 2023 and, after not making any payments for over two years, now owes close to $3 million, with interest added.

The lawsuit stemmed from an incident in June 2017, after Mayweather signed an agreement with the media company to make several appearances in Africa. After being paid an initial $210,000, he never appeared and did not refund the fee he had been paid.

In 2023, Mayweather was sued in California for failing to appear at the scheduled events. A Los Angeles court awarded Zinni Media $2.4 million. The damages were outlined as $1,638,542 in principal, $721,881 in prejudgment interest, $16,270 in attorney fees, and $285 in costs, bringing the total to $2,376,978.

Mayweather appealed the decision, but the court denied it.

Alex Nwankwo, who is an executive for Zinni Media, stated, “After multiple unsuccessful attempts to recover the appearance fees from Mayweather, we filed a lawsuit in 2018, alleging breach of contract, unjust enrichment, and fraud. We appreciate that two courts have ruled in favour of Zinni Media Ltd.”

The court has ruled that attorneys may pursue enforcement and seize Mayweather’s luxury vehicles, including a 2015 Bugatti Veyron and a 2015 Ferrari LaFerrari Aperta, both of which are worth more than the amount owed to Zinni Media.

In May 2025, Mayweather responded to the reports of his assumed financial problems at The Real Deal’s New York City Forum.

“Everybody is entitled to their own opinion, but if that’s what you call having two private jets, owning 100 buildings, and being able to do what you want, then I’m pretty sure everybody is going bankrupt,” he told the audience when questioned about it.

The retired boxer, who remains active by participating in exhibition matches, has one slated this year (no date has been revealed) against Mike Tyson.

RELATED CONTENT: Floyd Mayweather Inks Monumental $402M Real Estate Deal To Acquire Over 60 Affordable Housing Buildings In NYC