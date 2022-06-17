Floyd Mayweather: ‘I’m Working on Getting a Team’ in the NBA

Undefeated professional boxer and entrepreneur Floyd Mayweather has his eyes on bringing a professional sports franchise to his current hometown of Las Vegas, Nevada.

According to the Las Vegas Review-Journal, the boxing champion stated earlier this week that he has an interest in owning an NBA team and bringing them to Sin City. At a press conference earlier this week announcing his next exhibition bout against Japanese mixed martial artist Mikuru Asakura, the undefeated boxer said he and his team “have been working on behind the scenes with the NBA.”

Mayweather told the press that he has plans to bring an NBA team to Las Vegas and says he’s been working with the league although he’s never mentioned it publicly.

“I’ve been talking to certain individuals for the last six months,” Mayweather said on Monday at the M Resort Spa Casino during a press conference announcing his latest fight. “That’s something I’ve been working on behind the scenes, but I’ve never came out and publicly talked about that with the media.

“Me and my team have been working behind the scenes with the NBA. I can’t say exactly where, but I’m working on getting a team.”

The news comes right after the pugilist was inducted into the International Boxing Hall of Fame this past weekend. The ceremony took place at the Turning Stone Resort and Casino in Verona, New York. Mayweather retired undefeated after 50 fights, headlining the three classes of boxers inducted in Sunday’s ceremony.

“I don’t even know what to say. I’ve waited for this moment for 45 years. I told myself that I wouldn’t cry. This is unbelievable; this is one of the best days of my life. To all these legendary champions up here, all these champions molded me to be who I am. The champions of the past, I can name so many that we don’t talk about. The list goes on and on; I’m so proud of these fighters,” The Shadow League reported.

“I done a lot in my career, but this is by far the best,” Mayweather continued. “I want to thank the International Boxing Hall of Fame for giving me this. This right here is going to my dad because he deserves it. Bernard Hopkins said it best, ‘You’ve got to earn it,’ and my dad earned this ring.