Floyd 'Money' Mayweather Says He Owns Nine Skyscrapers in NY, Plans for Casino

He’s a champion in the ring and in business.
Professional boxer Floyd Mayweather spoke about his entrepreneurial moves during a sit-down interview with the Earn Your Leisure podcast.
According to the interview, Mayweather revealed that he owns nine skyscrapers in New York and is involved in the opening of Caesars Palace Times Square, where Jay-Z‘s Roc Nation will be the official entertainment partner of SL Green and Caesars Entertainment in their bid for the state-of-the-art gaming facility.
“Just in New York alone, I got nine skyscrapers. I got a casino coming to New York City in Times Square,” Mayweather said.
View this post on Instagram
“SL Green is a company that I’ve been working with for so many years, and Andrew Mathias you know, great business guy,” Mayweather said.
“‘You see that building right there?’” Mayweather recalled as he reflected on a walk he went on with Mathias, president of SL Green Realty Corp. “He said, ‘Yeah, We own that. You see this building? We own it.’ So we was walking and walking. Then he said, ‘You know, a boxer makes money when he boxing. A football player makes money when he playing football. Basketball player makes money when he playing basketball.’ He said, ‘but New York real estate, you make money when you sleep.’”
As previously reported by BLACK ENTERPRISE, Caesars Palace Times Square is expected to generate 7 million new visits to Times Square, attracting billions in economic benefit to the New York area.
“New York is a beacon, the epicenter of culture. We have the opportunity to create a destination at the heart of Times Square, the true crossroads of the world,” Jay-Z said in a press statement. “My partnership with SL Green and Caesars, this coalition, has all the promise and commitment to economic opportunity, growth and enrichment for the community, and everyone who visits the Empire State.”