Floyd 'Money' Mayweather Says He Owns Nine Skyscrapers in NY, Plans for Casino

He’s a champion in the ring and in business.

Professional boxer Floyd Mayweather spoke about his entrepreneurial moves during a sit-down interview with the Earn Your Leisure podcast.

According to the interview, Mayweather revealed that he owns nine skyscrapers in New York and is involved in the opening of Caesars Palace Times Square, where Jay-Z‘s Roc Nation will be the official entertainment partner of SL Green and Caesars Entertainment in their bid for the state-of-the-art gaming facility.

“Just in New York alone, I got nine skyscrapers. I got a casino coming to New York City in Times Square,” Mayweather said.