Atlanta Combats Food Insecurity With Nation’s Largest Free Food Forest In Browns Mill

Situated in Atlanta’s Browns Mill neighborhood is the nation’s largest free food forest, a community-driven concept that has called on the contributions of locals to fight food insecurity and raise awareness about sustainability.

The free food forest is the first of its kind in Atlanta and offers residents a new type of public park. According to a press release by The Conservation Fund, the urban food forest is already producing fresh fruits, nuts, and vegetables for the community. “The food forest approaches conservation through the concept of agroforestry — using agriculture that integrates trees and shrubs with food production to create healthy and ecologically resilient landscapes,” the organization stated.

Located four miles south of Atlanta’s city center in an area once identified as a food desert, the urban food forest spans over 7.1 acres and carries more than 2,500 medicinal and edible plants that include large pecan trees, blackberry brambles, and muscadine vines. Food Forest Steward Celeste Lomax said the area is no longer a food desert. “You have everything you need right here in this food forest,” she told The Conservation Fund. “The nuts and the trees and the berries…we have the starch, we have the beans, we have everything right here.” Aglanta noted that the site was formerly a working farm owned by Ruby and Willie Morgan, who left excess produce for neighbors.

Still in its early stages, site plans include removing invasive species and restoring and protecting native plants. The forest will also contain community garden beds, a fruit and nut orchard, herb gardens, walking trails, and gathering spaces. Currently, 30 new community garden beds and over 100 fruit trees have been planted, which has been a step in the right direction as the project combats food insecurity in Georgia. According to Feeding America, more than 1,400,000 Georgians are facing hunger, and over 400,000 are children.

The forest is about more than just food. “I want to be able to educate and teach people how to grow their own and how to become self-sufficient,” said Lomax. “We also keep the community involved by using the food forest as an educational space and a holistic health and wellness healing place.” Afternoon yoga and healing programs are hosted under the pecan tree, in addition to aromatherapy sessions.

The urban food forest is a collective contribution between The Conservation Fund, the city of Atlanta’s Office of Sustainability and Resilience, the Department of Parks and Recreation, Trees Atlanta, local residents, and various stakeholders. A partnership with Greening Youth Foundation offers residents paid workforce training to prepare them for green job opportunities and jobs at the park. Educational resources for all ages are also offered on-site.

The food forest has already seen the help of over 1,000 volunteers.

