Food Network's 'Worst Cooks in America' Star Sentenced to LIFE in Child Murder

Ariel Robinson, the champion of Food Network’s Worst Cooks in America, was sentenced earlier this week to life in prison for the murder of her 3-year-old foster daughter, Victoria “Tori” Rose Smith.

Robinson took the witness stand last Thursday. She said Smith, her “mini-me,” was “the perfect child.”

Jean Smith and Avery Santiago witnessed Robinson cleaning Smith’s dress in the women’s bathroom sink at church on Sunday, Jan. 13, 2021. Fox Carolina reported Santiago overheard Robinson scold the bare child.

“Oh, you’re cold. You’re cold. Girls that make themselves throw up deserve to be cold.”

When Jean Smith asked if the child was sick, Robinson responded that the foster child “eats too much and makes herself throw up.” Jean Smith added Robinson referred to the child’s eating habits as “a game.”

According to Fox News, Smith threw up on her dress on the way to church. The incident spiraled to the death of the foster child. Robinson’s husband, Jerry “Austin” Robinson, testified that his wife often became angry with Tori’s eating habits. He stated his wife would express her anger by beating the child with a wooden paddle or a belt. Robinson’s husband said he would try to help Tori avoid Robinson’s anger by eating some of her food.

Ariel Robinson said her husband lied to the police. He pleaded guilty to aiding and abetting homicide by child abuse and now faces between 10 and 20 years in prison. Both Robinson and her husband were charged with homicide by child abuse in January 2021.

Police found the 3-year-old beaten and unresponsive the day after witnesses saw the mother and daughter at church. According to Greenville County Chief Medical Examiner Dr. Michael Ward, her blood vessels had burst. According to Fox Carolina, prosecutors said Robinson severely beat the child with a belt, which caused her to suffer internal bleeding.

Robinson won a $25,000 prize after competing in Food Network’s Worst Cooks in America, season 20.

The case involving the Food Network contest winner sparked a petition on Change.org. The petition reads, “We want there to be frequent non-scheduled home visits to the foster and adoptive parents and even after adoptions are finalized.” It also calls for the law to “pass the bill to be named Victoria’s Law, which will call for reform of the current screening process to become not only an adoptive parent but as a foster parent as well.”

Robinson’s season is no longer available to stream on Food Network’s platforms.