For the First Time, Princess Tiana Will Be The Featured Disney Character For 2022 Epcot International Food And Wine Festival Merchandise Collection

Princess Tiana is getting her own merchandise collection. Walt Disney World Resort is unveiling a merchandise line during the 2022 EPCOT International Food & Wine Festival presented by CORKCICLE at Walt Disney World Resort, per press release sent to BLACK ENTERPRISE.

The collection, which includes an array of kitchenware and apparel, marks the first time Princess Tiana will have her festival merchandise line.

Starting July 14, fans can bring Tiana’s New Orleans-inspired culinary flair to their kitchens with a whimsical assortment of Tiana-themed merchandise. The collection features illustrations that showcase Tiana’s passion for cooking and the memorable shade of lily pad green used in Princess Tiana’s iconic dress in the Walt Disney Animation Studios film, The Princess and the Frog. Items in the collection include an apron, measuring cups, cake stand, spatula, flour sifter, rolling pin, oven mitts, and more.

The 2022 Epcot International Food & Wine Festival merchandise list is available on the official event page, along with the other commemorative festival collections honoring Mickey Mouse, Minnie Mouse, Figment, Remy, and more.

Guests can find select items from this year’s EPCOT International Food & Wine Festival Princess Tiana Collection at shopping destinations throughout EPCOT, July 14 – Nov. 19, with additional pieces expected to debut later this fall. Select items will also be available on shopDisney.com.

The EPCOT International Food & Wine Festival is a delicious celebration that runs through Nov. 19, 2022. The festival invites guests to embark on a tasty tour across six continents with a menu of new flavors and sips and live entertainment, family activities, and more. To experience the festival, guests must have valid admission and a park reservation for EPCOT on the same date.

