Forget About Buying Ice Again With This 26-Pound Ice Maker

The holidays are right around the corner, which means there’s a good chance that you’re either preparing your home or office to accommodate some sort of gathering, be it Thanksgiving dinner or a small-scale Christmas or New Year’s gathering.

Sure, you’ve probably accounted for how you’re going to bake, broil or fry items on your list of food offerings, but drinks always pose a bit of a more difficult dilemma. Deciding on things for your guests to drink usually isn’t a problem, but how to keep those drinks cold typically is.

The Costway Stainless Steel Ice Maker is the only solution you need. And at nearly 45 percent of a discount, it’s available for only $169.99. That’s a savings of more than $120.

Housed in a stainless steel chassis, this ice maker isn’t only durable, but it’s easy to clean and dust and whatever else from your kitchen falls onto it wipes off with a breeze. The stainless steel body also makes for a neutral aesthetic, so you likely don’t have to worry about it clashing with any of your other appliances.

It’s capable of making up to 26 pounds of ice per hour, which should be more than enough for your gathering needs. Should you go through those 26 pounds, it makes nine ice cubes per cycle to give you fresh ice every seven to 15 minutes.

Ice is created in large-, or small-sized bullet-shaped ice. A sturdy see-through covering tops this ice maker, so you can see just what’s available. Indicator lights also display prompts when the ice maker is full, and when it needs water.

The ice-making isn’t limited to your home, as this product is portable, making it great for barbeques or in an RV. This ice-maker is a hit regardless of the time of year, purchase it today ahead of the holiday season.

Prices subject to change.