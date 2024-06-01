Politics by Mary Spiller Former ‘Apprentice’ Producer Claims Trump Called Black Contestant ‘N-Word’ During The Show’s Filming Pruitt accused Trump of calling a Black contestant the n-word during show running discussions.









Bill Pruitt, a former show producer for the reality television show The Apprentice has lodged claims against former President Donald Trump for reportedly using the N-word during the filming of the show.

On Thursday, May 30, Pruitt wrote that Trump called a Black finalist contestant, Kwame Jackson, the n-word on film back in 2004 when the first season was airing.

Pruitt was one of four producers on the show, and although he signed a nondisclosure agreement with a potential fine of $5 million, it expired this year.

Pruitt described Trump using the word while talking about Jackson’s performance with the showrunner Jay Bienstock, Trump employee Carolyn Kepcher, and the other show producers.

He said, “‘Yeah,’ he says to no one in particular, ‘but, I mean, would America buy a n***** winning?’”

He continued to explain that Trump was “serious, and he is adamant about not hiring Jackson.”

Jackson went on to lose to his white counterpart contestant, Bill Rancic.

“Afterward, we film the final meeting in the boardroom, where Jackson and Rancic are scrutinized by Trump, who, we already know, favors Rancic. Then we wrap production, pack up, and head home. There is no discussion about what Trump said in the boardroom, about how the damning evidence was caught on tape. Nothing happens,” Pruitt continued.

Trump’s campaign team denied all of Pruitt’s claims, according to CNN.

Steven Cheung, Trump’s campaign spokesperson, said in a statement, “This is a completely fabricated and bulls*** story that was already peddled in 2016. Nobody took it seriously then, and they won’t now, because it’s fake news. Now that Crooked Joe Biden and the Democrats are losing the election, they are bringing up old fake stories from the past because they are desperate.”

Pruitt described the show as a “long con” built around Trump’s confidence. He wrote that the show elevated Trump “from sleazy New York tabloid hustler to respectable household name.”

Pruitt accused the entire show of misleading viewers about Trump’s character, as he even made misogynistic comments toward the women on set.

“In the show, he appeared to demonstrate impeccable business instincts and unparalleled wealth, even though his businesses had barely survived multiple bankruptcies and faced yet another when he was cast,” he wrote. “By carefully misleading viewers about Trump – his wealth, his stature, his character, and his intent – the competition reality show set about an American fraud that would balloon beyond its creators’ wildest imaginations.”