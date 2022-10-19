Former Black Ink Crew Cast Member Speaks After Viral Dog Abuse Video

Former Black Ink Crew New York cast member Ceaser Emanuel is opening up after his viral dog abuse video surfaced online.

Emanuel, 42, whose real name is David Emanuel, spoke about the disturbing video caught on Ring video of him abusing his dogs during his rent interview with 107.5 WCGI.

“I regret it 100 percent,” he said during his interview. “Sometimes I wish I can take that night back, but you can’t take nothing back. And that’s the messed up part about it because, in my two seconds of anger, I lost it.”

While he still said there are no excuses for his actions, Emanuel did mention his anger stemmed from a situation with his daughter during the COVID-19 pandemic that caused his mind to be “all over the place.”

“I didn’t know how much stuff I was going through until after this dog situation I got therapy,” Emanuel added during his interview. “I done loss loved ones, people that really mean something to me. I done loss a lot of things.”

Emanuel says that being on TV didn’t help him mend the things he was dealing with in his personal life.

VH1 fired Emanuel from the reality television show and network after the video surfaced online.

“We have made the decision to cut ties with Ceaser Emanuel from Black Ink Crew New York. Since next season was close to finishing production, this decision will not impact the upcoming season,” the company said in a statement on Thursday, June 23.

The former Black Ink Crew member reportedly surrendered in Georgia to the Fulton County Police Department on Wednesday, July 20, according to jail records.

He is facing two misdemeanor charges of animal cruelty and one felony charge of aggravated cruelty to animals.