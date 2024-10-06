Legal by Nahlah Abdur-Rahman Former BLM Leader Sentenced To Prison For Wire Fraud Charges Sir Maejor Page founded the Black Lives Matter of Greater Atlanta.







Sir Maejor Page, a former Black Lives Matter leader from Atlanta, has been sentenced to a prison in Ohio for wire fraud and money laundering charges.

The activist, whose real name is Tyree Conyers-Page, founded the Black Lives Matter of Greater Atlanta (BLMGA). As donations for the organization’s alleged efforts came in, Page reportedly used the funds to pay for his own lifestyle. Prosecutors argued that this money instead went to Page’s travel, personal items, and a home in Toledo, Ohio. A six-day trial in April found the ex-leader guilty for fraud.

During his trial, Page asserted that some the money he spent on himself was justified. According to the Toledo Blade, he claimed that he took the funds as part of his “reasonable salary” for managing the racial justice group. However, he also admitted that he did not discuss what he received with other members of the organization.

Suspicions over Page’s finances came to head in April 2020, as the FBI’s National Threat Operations Center received a complaint on his leadership and alleged misuse of the group’s funds. Their investigation found Page registered BLMGA as a fake non-profit able to receive donations. The social media page he created for it sought to raise awareness and crowd-source funding, the latter prominently done through GoFundMe.

Page was the sole manager over the bank account. Its contents reached over $370,000 in July 2020 following protests over George Floyd’s death. However, the money did not go to supporting the movement, despite Page’s claims otherwise. Instead, he used $112,000 to purchase the Toledo home and an accompanying lot. The money also went to support his lavish indulgences, which he showed off on social media.

While Page became a locally-known activist, Fox 5’s Investigative team uncovered other darker parts of his past. His previous run-ins with the law included him impersonating a police officer in 2014, doing so again two more times. After an arrest for January 2016 impersonation incident, Page stopped organizing with the Black Lives Matter of Atlanta. He moved on to establish BLMGA.

Page, who has albinism, also had some acting roles, most notably in “American Horror Story,” before focusing on activism.

Page will serve 42 months in an Ohio prison for one count of wire fraud and two counts of money laundering.

RELATED CONTENT: Black Lives Matter Organizations Denounce ex-BLM Rhode Island Member Mark Fisher