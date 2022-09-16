Former Kansas Detective Arrested by FBI After Years of Sexually Assaulting Black Women

A former Kansas City Police Department detective, Roger Golubski, was arrested for committing federal civil rights crimes by sexually assaulting two women, according to the Department of Justice (DOJ).

A federal grand jury in Topeka, Kansas, indicted Golubski on Sept. 15 on six counts.

According to NBC News, the FBI had been investigating Golubski for targeting and sexually assaulting Black women in the city. The detective would also exchange drugs for information from the women during criminal investigations before he retired in 2010. He allegedly assaulted two women between 1998 and 2002.

Three counts of the indictment charge the ex-detective with sexually assaulting one woman multiple times between 1998 and 2001 by raping her inside his vehicle, forcing her to perform oral sex on him inside of his vehicle, digitally penetrating her, and performing oral sex on her.

The 69-year-old is charged with three more counts for sexually assaulting a second victim multiple times between 1999 and 2002. The detective is accused of making her perform oral sex on him inside of his vehicle and making her perform oral sex on him and raping the woman in her home. Golubski is also accused of kidnapping and aggravated sexual abuse.

Activists in the Black community helped the investigation gain attention, which prompted Jay-Z‘s social justice organization, Team Roc, to pressure the DOJ to investigate the Kansas City Police Department.

One of Golubski’s victims, 60-year-old Ophelia Williams, said that she is relieved the former detective is in custody and noted that she had been terrified anytime a police car pulled up alongside her or behind her. She also had a message for the disgraced former detective.

“You thought you was gonna get away. But you didn’t.”

Arrested. Ex- Kansas City, Kansas Detective Roger Golubski, long accused of corruption, was arrested by the FBI this morning. For more information about corruption in the KCKPD visit https://t.co/jtQfLHpNfV. pic.twitter.com/dPZnxNW1oc — Team Roc (@teamroc) September 15, 2022

Dania Diaz, the director of Team ROC, said that the people of Kansas City had waited patiently throughout the investigation.

“We continue to stand in solidarity alongside the people of Kansas City, Kansas, who have been patiently waiting for justice and accountability,” she said.

“The arrest of Roger Golubski is a significant step toward creating a safer community and we applaud the Department of Justice for their commitment, diligence and thorough work on this investigation.”

Golubski faces life in prison if he is convicted.