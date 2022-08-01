Cleveland Browns Quarterback, Deshaun Watson, Suspended for Six Games

The NFL has reported that a federal judge recommended Watson be suspended for six games this season. Former U.S. District Judge Sue L. Robinson has informed the parties involved that the Cleveland Browns quarterback should be suspended for violating the league’s personal conduct policy.

ESPN Senior NFL Insider Adam Schefter also reported Judge Robinson’s decision via Instagram.

Former federal judge Sue L. Robinson has found that Deshaun Watson violated the personal conduct policy and has suspended him six games, per source. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) August 1, 2022

In anticipation of the decision, the NFLPA released a statement stating they would not appeal the ruling and advising the NFL to accept it.

“In advance of Judge Robinson’s decision, we wanted to reiterate the facts of the proceeding. First, we have fully cooperated with every NFL inquiry and provided the NFL with the most comprehensive set of information for any personal conduct policy investigation. A former Federal Judge — appointed jointly by the NFLPA and NFL — held a full and fair hearing, has read thousands of pages of investigative documents and reviewed arguments from both sides impartially. Every player, owner, business partner and stakeholder deserves to know that our process is legitimate and will not be tarnished based on the whims of the League office. This is why, regardless of her decision, Deshaun and the NFLPA will stand by her ruling and we call on the NFL to do the same.”

Our joint statement with Deshaun Watson on the impending arbitration decision: pic.twitter.com/9ObLnHiX6J — NFLPA (@NFLPA) July 31, 2022

Watson missed the 2021–2022 NFL season due to allegations of sexual misconduct by 22 women. Nearly two weeks after a grand jury refused to indict him, a second grand jury declined to indict the newly signed Cleveland Browns player.