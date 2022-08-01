Cleveland Browns Quarterback, Deshaun Watson, Suspended for Six Games

A decision has been made in the disciplinary hearing for Cleveland Brown’s quarterback, DeShaun Watson.
The NFL has reported that a federal judge recommended Watson be suspended for six games this season. Former U.S. District Judge Sue L. Robinson has informed the parties involved that the Cleveland Browns quarterback should be suspended for violating the league’s personal conduct policy.
ESPN Senior NFL Insider Adam Schefter also reported Judge Robinson’s decision via Instagram.
Former federal judge Sue L. Robinson has found that Deshaun Watson violated the personal conduct policy and has suspended him six games, per source.
— Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) August 1, 2022
In anticipation of the decision, the NFLPA released a statement stating they would not appeal the ruling and advising the NFL to accept it.
“In advance of Judge Robinson’s decision, we wanted to reiterate the facts of the proceeding. First, we have fully cooperated with every NFL inquiry and provided the NFL with the most comprehensive set of information for any personal conduct policy investigation. A former Federal Judge — appointed jointly by the NFLPA and NFL — held a full and fair hearing, has read thousands of pages of investigative documents and reviewed arguments from both sides impartially. Every player, owner, business partner and stakeholder deserves to know that our process is legitimate and will not be tarnished based on the whims of the League office. This is why, regardless of her decision, Deshaun and the NFLPA will stand by her ruling and we call on the NFL to do the same.”
Our joint statement with Deshaun Watson on the impending arbitration decision: pic.twitter.com/9ObLnHiX6J
— NFLPA (@NFLPA) July 31, 2022
Watson missed the 2021–2022 NFL season due to allegations of sexual misconduct by 22 women. Nearly two weeks after a grand jury refused to indict him, a second grand jury declined to indict the newly signed Cleveland Browns player.
Earlier this year, in March, Watson agreed to waive his no-trade clause with the Houston Texans to receive a five-year, fully guaranteed $230 million contract from the Cleveland Browns, a move that was widely criticized by fans and media.
Last month, according to USA Today, Watson reached a confidential settlement with 20 of the 24 women who filed lawsuits against him, accusing the NFL player of sexual misconduct during massage sessions between 2020 and early 2021.
Watson has denied all accusations.