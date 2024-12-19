Technology by Jeroslyn JoVonn Former Google CEO Warns That As AI Develops ‘We Need to Seriously Think About Unplugging It’ Google's former CEO is warning about the dangers of advanced AI being able to control itself.







A senior tech expert is raising concerns about the risks of advanced AI and recommending that platforms consider “unplugging it” as it continues to evolve.

Former Google CEO Eric Schmidt appeared on ABC News’ This Week with George Stephanopoulos on Dec.15, where he expressed his support for the U.S. leading the ongoing artificial intelligence (AI) race against China while cautioning that rapidly advancing technology needs to be properly controlled.

“We’re soon going to be able to have computers running on their own, deciding what they want to do,” Schmidt said. “And the way that happens is it’s a series of decisions. We go from agents to then… more powerful goals, and eventually, you say to the computer, ‘Learn everything and do everything.’ And that’s a dangerous point.”

“When the system can self-improve, we need to seriously think about unplugging it,” he added.

Stephanopoulos asked if an advanced AI tool can avoid someone being able to “unplug it,” to which Schmidt replied, “Well, in theory, we better have somebody with the hand on the plug – and metaphorically.”

Schmidt emphasized the government’s role in establishing safeguards for AI development, noting that “As long as human values – and by that I mean democratic liberal values in the classic sense of individual freedom and respect for an individual are preserved – we should be OK.”

The former Google head referenced previous beliefs on the U.S. being several years ahead of China in the AI race. However, China has closed the gap over the past six months “in a way that is remarkable,” he said.

“There’s a point at which, maybe in the next year or two, where the systems can begin to do their own research,” Schmidt said.

“They’re called AI scientists, as opposed to human scientists. So you go from having 1,000 human scientists to a million AI scientists. I think that increases the slope when you’re moving at this pace; it’s very hard for your competitors to catch up.”

“That’s the race,” he added. “It is crucial that America wins this race globally, and in particular, ahead of China.”

Schmidt cited expectations for the incoming Trump administration to prioritize U.S. competitiveness with China, a focus he described as beneficial.

