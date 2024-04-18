News by Rafael Pena Former Inmate Benard McKinley Accepted Into Northwestern Law School Benard McKinley's journey from incarceration to academia has culminated in a remarkable achievement, acceptance into Northwestern Law School.









McKinley, who was released from prison just four months ago, defied the odds to pursue his dream of studying law and advocating for justice.

At the age of 16, Benard McKinley found himself entangled in a gang-related murder case that led to a daunting 100-year prison sentence. However, McKinley remained determined to turn his life around. “I promised myself … that I was just going to try to do better for myself,” McKinley said.

During his time behind bars, McKinley embarked on a journey of self-improvement. He earned his General Educational Development diploma (GED) and delved into the study of law, ultimately representing himself in court and securing a reduction in his sentence to 25 years. He also took the Law School Admission Test (LSAT) and applied to law schools while still incarcerated.

He is the first graduate of Northwestern’s Prison Education Program (PEP) to gain admission to a law school.

PEP, launched in 2018, is a pioneering initiative that offers bachelor’s degrees to incarcerated students from a top-tier university. Program director Jennifer Lackey emphasized the significance of education in breaking the cycle of recidivism, citing studies that demonstrate the positive impact of correctional education programs on reducing reoffending rates.

McKinley’s acceptance into Northwestern Law School not only represents a personal triumph but also highlights the potential for rehabilitation and reintegration within the criminal justice system. As he prepares to embark on this new chapter of his life, McKinley serves as an inspiration to others who may be seeking a path to redemption and opportunity after incarceration.

