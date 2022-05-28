Former ‘Love & Hip Hop’ Cast Member Hazel E Allegedly Has A Bun In The Oven

Former “Love & Hip Hop” cast member Hazel E, born Arica Adams-Waller, is reportedly pregnant with baby number two. She will likely make a public announcement soon even though the rapper has not confirmed the news, according to news outlets.

Hazel E shares an almost-two-year-old daughter, Ava Dior Waller, born June 15, 2020, with model and husband De’Von Waller.

Hazel E said that motherhood is the “best thing in the world,” which made her more docile, she said in an interview with Cheat Sheet. “Being a hands-on, full-time mom with Ava has made me learn a lot of patience and helped me to love unconditionally. And it’s giving me a different sense of fulfillment than I’ve ever had with any other thing I’ve ever done before.”

Fans have been dropping their observations on her Instagram page, noting how she is conspicuously hiding her supposed pregnancy in her pictures.

“She’s definitely hiding that pregnancy,” wrote one user.

“You expecting,, you got that glow,” posted another fan.

Hazel and De’Von started dating in 2019 and wed on October 6 of the same year, according to Cheat Sheet.

In her 2020 interview with Cheat Sheet, Hazel described being married to De’Von as they approached their first anniversary.

“When you get married, and you make a commitment in front of God, your family, and close friends, you take on a different accountability in this world because you’re somebody’s wife.”

Her husband expressed his joy in making his dream of having a family a reality.

“I always wanted to have my own little family and now since I have it, it’s like my dream come true,” De’Von said about his new family.

De’Von revealed that his love for Hazel E is true and did not view her as an opportunity. “I already knew at the end of the day, we were gonna be one.”