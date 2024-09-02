News by Nahlah Abdur-Rahman Former Miss South Africa Contestant Wins Miss Nigeria After Xenophobic Backlash Chidimma Adetshina won Miss Universe Nigeria after withdrawing from the South African competition.







A former Miss South Africa contestant took home the Miss Universe Nigeria title on Aug. 31 despite xenophobic backlash on her identity.

Originally, Chidimma Adetshina was vying for Miss South Africa. However, her nationality faced public concern due to her Nigerian heritage through her father. Despite being born in South Africa, the pushback led her to withdraw from the beauty pageant in August.

She stated the choice sought to protect “the safety and well-being of my family.” The attacks began after she became a finalist for the competition in July. In the midst of the controversy, the South African government investigated allegations that her mother stole someone’s identity to claim citizenship.

However, Adetshina did not give up on her goals for a crown. Organizers of the Nigerian pageant invited her to compete for their title, stating she could represent her paternal heritage.

While having not traveled to Nigeria in 20 years, Adetshina ventured to Lagos to earn her crown.

“As I accept this honor, I want to share a vision that burns deeply within me, a vision of African unity and peaceful co existence,” she wrote to Instagram. “Lets break down the barriers that divide us. Let’s foster a continent where every African can move freely without prejudice, pursue their dreams, and contribute to the growth and prosperity of our great continent. This crown is not just a symbol of beauty, it is a call to action.”

Upon winning the competition, the 23-year-old shared of the “tough journey” she endured to get to this moment.

“This journey has been a tough journey for me … I am so proud of myself and I’m really grateful for the love and the support,” Adetshina told the Agence France-Presse, as reported by The Guardian. “This is something that I’ve always wanted, and I’m really glad that I have a second shot as well at achieving it.”

However, another beauty queen called the newly-crowned winner’s experience as an instance of tribalism across Africa.

“We all need to stop with the xenophobia … with the tribalism,” expressed first runner-up Paula Ezendu. “We’re all one family. We’re all human beings.”

Adetshina still loves her native country, but hopes to win the official Miss Universe title for Nigeria at the pageant in November.

