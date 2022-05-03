Former NBA Player Stephon Marbury Calls Stephen A. Smith "One of the Biggest Uncle Tom’s on the Planet" After Announcer Disses Kyrie Irving Again

Many have spoken against the antics of ESPN’s omnipresent personality Stephen A. Smith for years, especially about his constant rants against Black athletes and not meeting the same fervor when discussing white athletes.

Just last week, comedian Jamie Foxx spoke about those same tactics when discussing Brooklyn Nets player Ben Simmons. Now, Smith has a former NBA All-Star calling him an Uncle Tom after his criticism on Brooklyn Nets star Kyrie Irving.

Brooklyn native and former New York Knicks and New Jersey Nets star Stephon Marbury took to Twitter to blast Smith. “We are witnessing one of the biggest uncle Tom’s on the planet,” Marbury wrote after Smith called Irving “one of the most delusional athletes in American history.”

We are witnessing one of the biggest uncle Tom’s on the planet in @stephenasmith https://t.co/I1Ar1M2EGA — I AM PEACE STAR (@StarburyMarbury) May 1, 2022

The tweet that set Marbury off:

We are witnessing one of the most delusional athletes in American history. @KyrieIrving pic.twitter.com/WWgSouy0zg — Stephen A Smith (@stephenasmith) April 29, 2022

Smith responded to Marbury by saying he is not going to insult Marbury…right before insulting Marbury.

“I’m not going to insult Stephon Marbury. I will say Stephon Marbury has had a problem with me since 2009 because we thought he was a bit bizarre when he was eating Vaseline, literally on video like it was bunch of cheeseburgers.”

To refute Smith’s claim, Marbury went a little deeper into his irritation, claiming that Smith was fed information by Larry Brown during Marbury’s time with the Knicks.