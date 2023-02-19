Former NBA Players Sentenced to Prison After Defrauding NBA Out of Millions In Health and Welfare Benefit Plan Scheme

Former NBA ballers Keyon Dooling and Alan Anderson have been sentenced to two years in prison for defrauding the NBA out of millions of dollars in a multimillion dollar healthcare fraud scheme

The U.S. Attorney’s Office announced on Friday that Dooling, who once served as Vice President of the NBA Players Association, was sentenced to 30 months in prison. And, on Feb. 10, Anderson was sentenced to 24 months.

Dooling was accused of receiving $363,000 in fraudulent claims as well as helping other players file false claims from the National Basketball Association Players’ Health and Welfare Benefit Plan.

Anderson was arrested in 2021 and accused of receiving $121,000 in fake claims, and helping players file fake claims of an additional $700,000.

​​“These former players recruited others to take part in this widespread fraud scheme and went to great lengths to keep the scheme running smoothly, facilitating hundreds of thousands of dollars of fraudulent claims,” U.S. attorney Damian Williams said in the release. “This Office will continue to aggressively prosecute those engaged in health care fraud schemes, no matter what their profession. Those considering submitting false claims to health care plans should recognize that they will be subject to serious penalties.”

The statement also read: “DOOLING participated in the scheme from at least in or about 2017 through in or about 2019. DOOLING traded on his reputation among current and former NBA players to refer other former NBA players to co-defendant KHAZIRAN and WAHAB. DOOLING also recruited and attempted to recruit additional Plan-participants and medical professionals into the fraud scheme. DOOLING himself submitted fraudulent invoices to the Plan, relating to services purportedly performed by co-defendants KHAZIRAN and WAHAB. DOOLING received approximately $363,000 in fraudulent reimbursements, and he is responsible for facilitating the fraudulent claims filed by other defendants, who received approximately $194,295 in fraudulent proceeds from the plan.”

Dooling was the 10th player selected in the first round of the 2000 draft. He finished his career avering 7 ppg. Anderson, who was undrafted, finished his NBA career averaging 7.3 ppg.