News by Jeroslyn JoVonn Former New York Mob Prosecutor Calls For Larry Hoover’s Release, ‘He’s Grown Up’ "Larry Hoover poses no risk of danger to the community," John Gleeson says.







Gangster Disciples founder Larry Hoover is getting support from a former New York mob prosecutor as he petitions an Illinois parole board for his release.

John Gleeson, the former prosecutor of mob boss John Gotti, addressed the Illinois Prisoner Review Board on April 7, in support of Larry Hoover’s clemency request to Gov. JB Pritzker, saying the 75-year-old has matured over his five decades in prison and shown genuine remorse for his crimes.

“Larry Hoover poses no risk of danger to the community,” Gleeson said, as cited by the Chicago Sun-Times.

Gleeson’s support carries some serious weight. Beyond prosecuting major mob figures, he also served as a federal judge and on the U.S. Sentencing Commission before joining Hoover’s legal team. He was joined by Hoover’s wife, Winndye, and other supporters before a three-member panel at a prisoner review board hearing in downtown Chicago.

“He’s not a monster,” Winndye told the board. “His family loves him.”

The group has grown more hopeful about his release after years of denials, especially following a federal clemency granted last year from President Donald Trump for a drug conspiracy conviction. Hoover was subsequently moved from a Colorado supermax facility to another prison to continue serving his state murder sentence, though his current location has not been disclosed due to security concerns.

Prosecutors opposing Hoover’s release were also present, including Assistant Cook County State’s Attorney Enrique Abraham, who argued that granting clemency would downplay the severity of Hoover’s crimes and pose a risk to public safety. Abraham pointed to Hoover’s role in ordering the 1973 killing of William “Pooky” Young as evidence of his willingness to protect his criminal enterprise at all costs, adding that even at an older age, Hoover could still pose a threat through actions carried out by others.

“William Young never got a second chance,” Abraham said.

The board will review the testimony and send a confidential clemency recommendation to Pritzker who will make the final decision. The panel typically takes about two months to issue its recommendation.

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