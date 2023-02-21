Former NFL Player Indicted in Human Trafficking Charges, Allegedly Held Women Against Their Will

Sports Illustrated reported former NFL player, Eric Johnson, has been indicted on human trafficking charges.

Georgia’s Attorney General, Chris Carr, said Johnson and seven other alleged gang members were indicted on Feb. 8 after being arrested by the Gwinnett County Sheriff’s Office special investigations section. All eight people are accused of being a part of the LOTTO, standing for “Last One To Take Over” gang.

After a month-long investigation, The New York Post reported the gang engaged in human trafficking for money to “support their members” as well as purchase weapons and more.

Authorities believe Johnson, known as “EJ” to LOTTO members, was allegedly the leader of the gang, and is being charged with trafficking of people for “sexual servitude, racketeering, aggravated assault, kidnapping, and violations of the Street Gang Terrorism and Prevention Act.”

The investigation found 41 “predicate and overt acts” said to have been committed between October 2021 and July 2022. During this time, the gang allegedly controlled women trafficking victims, one of whom was a minor, with violence and held them against their will.

In a statement, Carr said his office is seeing more gangs involved in human trafficking for revenue. “Throughout our state, gangs are actively engaged in human trafficking as a primary means to make money, and we are using all available resources to fight back and protect our most vulnerable,” Carr said. “This indictment is just the latest outcome in our ongoing efforts to keep our children and our families safe as we seek to root out violent crime wherever it occurs.”

The 46-year-old started his NFL career with the then Oakland Raiders in 2000.

According to SI, he made a name for himself during the 2003 Super Bowl after returning a blocked punt for a touchdown. Johnson also held spots on the Atlanta Falcons and Arizona Cardinals roster, ending his NFL career in 2005.