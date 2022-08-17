Former NFL Star Aqib Talib Accused of Starting Fight That Led to Fatal Shooting

Former NFL star Aqib Talib might not get off so easy after his brother’s recent arrest for fatally shooting youth football coach Mike Hickmon.

A newly surfaced video of the events leading up to the shooting shows Aqib Talib as the one who started the brawl that ended with his brother Yaqub Salik Talib, 39, firing several shots at Hickmon, WFAA reported.

The video shows a person wearing a hat and white sneakers who was identified as the former NFL cornerback.

”He ran across the field and ran over on our sideline and got in the ref’s face,” one eyewitness, Heith Mayes, said. Multiple witnesses said Aqib Talib started the fight because he was upset about the referees’ calls during the youth league game.

“He threw the first punch, and you see Mike trying to defend himself,” MayEs said.

After Aqib Talib threw the first hit, gunshots were heard seconds later. Lancaster police were searching for Yaqub Talib in the killing of Hickmon, 43.

Yaqub Talib turned himself in on Monday after Lancaster police issued a murder warrant for his arrest, ESPN reported. His attorney, Clark Birdsall, said Yaqub did that “so his side of the story could be told.”

“[Yaqub Talib] feels terrible the whole thing happened,” Birdall said. “But he … I think there’s some heavy defensive overtones to what happened out there on that playing field. And in time, that’ll all come out.”

Aqib Talib’s lawyer, Frank Perez, issued a statement sending condolences to Hickmon’s family.

“Aqib Talib was present when this unfortunate incident occurred and is very distraught and devastated over this terrible loss of life. He would like to convey his condolences to the family of the victim and to everyone who witnessed this unfortunate tragedy.”

Theses development could spell trouble for the former NFL star, who retired in 2020.