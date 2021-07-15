Former NFL Star Richard Sherman Threatened to ‘Kill Himself’ In 911 Call, Was Arrested, Facing ‘DUI’, Hit And Run Charges

A standout football player has been arrested for an alleged domestic violence incident earlier this week.

According to ESPN, current free-agent football player Richard Sherman has been arrested and is facing several charges, including one on suspicion of burglary domestic violence. The cornerback was arrested at the home of his wife’s parents located in Redmond, Washington, early Wednesday.

According to the outlet, “Ashley Sherman,” said Sherman was “being aggressive, wrestled with her uncle and sent text messages to people saying he’s going to hang himself.”

“Richard, please stop,” the caller is heard saying, according to the outlet. The woman reportedly said Sherman had drunk two bottles of hard liquor.

Redmond Police Department Chief Darrell Lowe has also stated at a press conference Wednesday that Sherman is also facing charges of suspicion of resisting arrest and malicious mischief. According to Washington State Patrol Capt. Ron Mead, his department is also ready to refer Sherman to prosecutors for possible misdemeanor DUI and hit-and-run charges related to another incident Wednesday.

According to The Seattle Times, the former Seattle Seahawks cornerback was arrested Wednesday morning after he had crashed his black Mercedes sedan and then tried to forcibly enter his in-laws’ Redmond residence.

Sherman, 33, of Maple Valley, was arrested and booked into the King County Jail in Seattle on the investigation of a domestic-violence burglary at 6:08 a.m., based on records from the jail. He is also being investigated for driving drunk and being involved in a hit-and-run after he allegedly drove into a construction site on Highway 520. In that incident, he has been accused of striking a concrete barrier, and leaving the scene in his badly damaged vehicle, according to the State Patrol.

“At this time we’re going to make no statements, except he didn’t harm anybody,” Sherman’s wife, Ashley Moss, told The Seattle Times. “My kids were not harmed in the incident. He’s a good person and this is not his character. We’re doing all right, just trying to get him out. I want people to know no one was injured.”

