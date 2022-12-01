Former President Barack Obama Heads to Georgia for Sen. Raphael Warnock Days Before Runoff

Former President Barack Obama is headed to Georgia to stump for Sen. Raphael Warnock days before the Senate runoff between the Democrat and Herschel Walker.

The Associated Press reported the former president will campaign with Warnock Thursday night, with the final day of early voting on Friday. Obama’s presence comes as Democrats try to bank as many early votes as possible heading into next Tuesday, while Republicans will be heavily dependent on runoff election day turnout.

Warnock has remained positive heading into Election Day, telling The Associated Press that the early voting turnout has been positive and lines have been moving quickly.

“I think the turnout we’re seeing is good, and I want to encourage people to stick with it,” Warnock said, comparing voting to waiting in line at a popular Atlanta lunch spot. “The other day I went to the Slutty Vegan, and the line was wrapped around the block, and folks still waited and got their sandwiches,” he said.

“I went and voted yesterday, and it was pretty painless.”

Warnock has also enlisted former First Lady Michelle Obama. In two recorded messages, one released for early voting and one that will be released on Election Day, Warnock said he had a special message from a friend, before the former first lady urged Georgia voters to cast their ballot for the reverend who stands on the pulpit where Martin Luther King Jr. once stood.

“This is Michelle Obama and I’m calling to make sure you have a plan to vote for Rev. Raphael Warnock,” she said.

“This election is going to be very close, and there are a lot of folks on the other side hoping you stay home. But we need you to get out and vote one more time for Raphael Warnock.”

“Rev. Warnock will always fight for Georgia, and in the Senate he’s proven he can get things done,” she added.

“Early voting has already begun and there’s no reason to wait until Election Day.”

In the Election Day ad, the former First Lady reminds voters that the polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Walker, meanwhile, has received help from Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp. However former President Donald Trump, who endorsed Walker, will not stump for him. Trump’s own political aspirations are in danger, between Jewish leaders walking away from him and the numerous investigations against him.