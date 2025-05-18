Politics by Keka Araújo Former President Joe Biden Diagnosed With Aggressive Prostate Cancer The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) reports that approximately 13 out of every 100 men will develop prostate cancer during their lifetime.







Former U.S. President Joe Biden, 82, has been diagnosed with an aggressive form of prostate cancer that has spread to his bones, according to a statement released by his office on Sunday. The diagnosis followed a doctor’s visit last week, prompted by urinary symptoms.

Doctors determined Biden’s cancer is an aggressive form, characterized by a Gleason score of 9 out of 10. According to Cancer Research UK, this high-grade classification indicates rapid potential spread of cancer cells. Biden and his family are currently reviewing treatment options, with his office noting the cancer’s hormone sensitivity, suggesting potential manageability.

The diagnosis comes nearly a year after Biden withdrew from the 2024 presidential election amid growing concerns about his health and age. As the oldest person to hold the U.S. presidency, Biden faced significant scrutiny, particularly following a widely criticized debate performance against current President Donald Trump. He was subsequently replaced on the Democratic ticket by Vice President Kamala Harris.

Prostate cancer is the second most common cancer among men, according to the Cleveland Clinic. The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) reports that approximately 13 out of every 100 men will develop prostate cancer during their lifetime. Age is identified as the most significant risk factor.

News of Biden’s diagnosis elicited expressions of support from both Democratic and Republican lawmakers. Democratic House Representative Ro Khanna conveyed his prayers via X, formerly Twitter, highlighting Biden and former First Lady Jill Biden’s resilience. Republican House Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene, a frequent critic of Biden, also offered her prayers.

Praying for @JoeBiden and his family to defeat the cancer he’s recently been diagnosed with. He and Jill have always been fighters and I am confident they will meet this challenge with grit and grace. — Ro Khanna (@RoKhanna) May 18, 2025

I’m sorry to see this news.



Cancer is truly awful. My Dad passed away in 2021 with cancer.



Prays for Joe Biden and his family. 🙏 pic.twitter.com/IS38b2mpmL — Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene🇺🇸 (@RepMTG) May 18, 2025

Biden has maintained a relatively low public profile since leaving the White House. He delivered a keynote address at a Chicago conference for the Advocates, Counselors, and Representatives for the Disabled in April. He participated in a BBC interview in May, his first since leaving office, where he acknowledged the difficulty of withdrawing from the 2024 race.

During an earlier May appearance on The View, Biden refuted claims of cognitive decline during his final year in office. He has long advocated for cancer research, notably relaunching the Cancer Moonshot initiative in 2022 to significantly reduce cancer deaths by 2047. The former president’s advocacy is also deeply personal, as he lost his eldest son, Beau, to brain cancer in 2015.

RELATED CONTENT: St. Louis Legend Jenifer Lewis Awarded Honorary Doctorate, Tells WashU Graduates To Prioritize Mental Health