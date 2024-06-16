News History by Mary Spiller Former President Trump Says He Can’t Be Racist Because He Has ‘So Many Black Friends’ Trump claimed that there wss no way he could be racist with all the Black friends that he has.









Former President Donald Trump has declared in a new interview released on June 14 that there’s no way he can be racist because he has “so many Black friends.”

In the Semafor interview, Trump responded to concerns about him being a racist.

“I have so many Black friends that if I were a racist, they wouldn’t be friends, they would know better than anybody, and fast. They would not be with me for two minutes if they thought I was racist — and I’m not racist!” he said.

The 78-year-old went so far as to say that he can relate to Black voters because he claims that he’s being discriminated against by the criminal justice system.

He explained, “I think it’s through osmosis. They see what’s happening. And a lot of them feel that similar things have happened to them. I mean, they’ve expressed that to me very plainly and very clearly. They see what’s happened to them.”

As President Joe Biden and Trump approach the November election, their campaigns have focused on gaining the attention and support of Black voters.

According to an NBC News Poll, Biden is leading against Trump with Black voters but has seen a declined in numbers. Biden leads “71% to 13%, but that’s down from 2020 exit polls, which found an 87% to 12% margin for Biden.”

This is not the first time Trump has boasted about his alleged popularity with Black voters. Back in 2020, Trump claimed that he did more for the Black community than he gets credit for.

“I’ve said this and I say it openly and not a lot of people dispute it: I’ve done more for Black Americans than anybody with the possible exception of Abraham Lincoln. Nobody has even been close.”

Trump’s claims have brought up some of his past infractions against minority populations. Most notable being his very public calls for the death penalty against the exonerated Central Park Five in 1989.

RELATED CONTENT: Charlamagne Tha God Says Black Support For Trump Has Been Overstated