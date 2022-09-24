Former School Teacher of 30 Years Releases New Book to Help Children With Math Anxiety

Author and local teacher, Valerie D. Johnson, is thrilled to announce the release of her new children’s book, 1 2 3 Count with Me on Granddad’s Farm, which was written to ignite a love of math in all children.

Since its August 2022 release, the book has ranked number one in two of Amazon Kindle children’s categories: Baby & Toddler Counting Books and Children’s Nonfiction Animal Books. Additionally, the book has won The Literary Titan Gold Book Award.

“Math anxiety is real,” Johnson admits, “but all children can learn and love math. And I desire to ignite a love of math in all children, one book at a time!”

Over Johnson’s 30-plus years of teaching, she has come to learn, firsthand, that many kids are “visual, hands-on learners and learn best when they can connect the elements of math to the real world” which is why she was inspired, in part, to write 1 2 3 Count with Me on Granddad’s Farm.

“This book was written to help teachers, librarians, grandparents, and parents ignite a love of math in all children; and to make math a ‘family thing’ at the beginning of a new school year or any other time of the year,” she shared. Valerie empowers parents to support the learning of math at home with meaningful and engaging tips, tools, and strategies, in the back of the book, that helps parents know how to use this book for the benefit of their young readers.

She shares with each reader – young and old alike – the loving bond between a grandfather and granddaughter on the family farm while presenting the learning of counting, i.e. – math.

“This book is based on my summers on my grandfather’s farm,” Johnson fondly expressed.

“It was a place where we were encouraged to learn about life, animals, family, and counting.”

Valerie D. Johnson is the niece of mathematician Katherine Johnson.

“My aunt, who was a human computer and loved counting everything, was a trailblazer who shared her love for counting with me. I am happy to be sharing it with you and your children.”

1 2 3 Count with Me on Granddad’s Farm, written and published by Valerie D. Johnson, Owner, West Oak Lane Kids, LLC, is available on Amazon, Barnes & Noble, Walmart, and Target.

To learn more about Valerie, please visit WestOaklaneKids.com.

This article first appeared on Blacknews.com.