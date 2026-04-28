News by Jeroslyn JoVonn Former St. Louis Public Schools Superintendent Sues District For Wrongful Termination Dr. Keisha Scarlett, the former Superintendent of St. Louis Public Schools, is suing the district for alleged wrongful termination.







Nearly two years after her sudden departure as Superintendent of St. Louis Public Schools, Dr. Keisha Scarlett is suing the district for wrongful termination.

Scarlett filed the lawsuit on April 20 after being placed on leave and later fired in October 2024 amid concerns over hiring, salaries, and spending that allegedly lacked school board approval, Spectrum News reported. The suit, which seeks at least $25,000 in damages, also accuses former board member Matt Davis of defamation and claims she had ongoing communication with board leadership about hiring and compensation decisions.

“As a superintendent, I can make recommendations, but final decision-making rests with the governing body,” Scarlett said in an interview earlier this month.

The former Superintendent claims the district fired her to deflect blame and retaliate for reporting alleged misconduct. Hired in July 2023 at a $268,000 salary, she was placed on leave in July 2024 and terminated in October after the board said she bypassed hiring rules by approving high-salaried contracts without approval. An audit also alleged misuse of public funds, including unauthorized spending on food delivery and retail purchases.

The lawsuit claims the board never raised concerns about Scarlett’s leadership or hiring practices before placing her on administrative leave, which she says also violated her contract and limited her ability to prepare for a hearing. She alleges she was barred from accessing key documents, including her email and laptop.

Scarlett further claims the district violated the Missouri Whistleblowers Act after she reported roughly 2,000 unpaid vendor invoices. She is also pursuing a defamation claim against former board vice president Matt Davis, accusing him of making false statements to the public and media.

An audit flagged about $26,500 in questionable charges on cards tied to Scarlett, including gifts, food, and retail purchases, as well as vehicle-related costs, despite her $800 monthly car allowance. It also cited $146,000 spent on pre-start contracts for top hires and nearly $95,000 in retroactive payments to senior staff.

Scarlett first brought in Dr. Millicent Borishade, Manal Al-Ansi, and Fatimata Sow, and later added at least five more senior administrators. Borishade — her deputy assistant who joined from Tukwila (Washington) Public Schools — ultimately stepped in to lead the district after Scarlett’s removal.

Scarlett defended her decisions, saying her hiring and compensation choices were made with board knowledge and aimed at attracting competitive talent. She also argued the district lacked a clear pay structure and said credit card use stemmed from a broken procurement system — issues she claims she raised with the board.

Davis has since released a statement accusing Scarlett of filing a “baseless” lawsuit.

“The lawsuit filed by Keisha Scarlett is entirely without foundation, and the St. Louis Public Schools Board acted lawfully, transparently and in full compliance with the superintendent’s contract,” Davis said. “The defamation claim is baseless as a matter of fact and law, and I will forcefully defend against these ridiculous allegations.”

Scarlett is seeking damages, along with lost wages and benefits. Her three-year contract with SLPS began in July 2023 and carried an annual salary of $268,000.

RELATED CONTENT: Former NBA Player Damon Jones Set To Plead Guilty In Illegal Gambling Scheme