Former Top Executive of Kappa Alpha Psi Pleads Guilty to Stealing Nearly $3 Million From the Org

For over 30 years, Curtis D. Anderson hammered away to rise from bookkeeper to finance director at one of the nation’s largest and most influential Black college fraternities.

But Anderson’s outstanding rise at Kappa Alpha Psi tumbled drastically Tuesday when he pleaded guilty to stealing nearly $3 million from the 110-year-old organization.

But he told investigators earlier that he stole the money to fund a gambling habit during a time while struggling with alcohol addiction, the Philadelphia Inquirer reported. Anderson, 59 of Claymont, Delaware., did not say much at the hearing before U.S. District Judge Timothy J. Savage.

Founded in 1911, the fraternity headquartered in Philadelphia has over 125,000 members with 700 undergraduate and alumni chapters in nearly every state across the country. It also has international chapters in Nigeria, South Africa, the West Indies, the United Kingdom, Germany, South Korea, and Japan. The black men’s fraternity counts scores of “Notable Kappas” from areas like sports, business and entertainment. Among them: Arthur Ashe, Wilt Chamberlain, Colin Kaepernick, Ed Bradley, Cedric the Entertainer, Reginald Lewis, and Robert L. Johnson. According to prosecutors, Anderson began stealing from the fraternity in June 2012 using checks he either made out to himself or others whose signatures he forged and exchanging them for cash. Santander Bank flagged the unusual transactions and informed the fraternity in 2018.