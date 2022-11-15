Former Virginia Football Player Arrested For Fatally Shooting Three Active Players

The University of Virginia student accused of fatally shooting three football players and injuring two others on campus Sunday night has been arrested, CBS Sports reported.

Christopher Darnell Jones Jr., 22, an active student and former Virginia walk-on football player, is facing charges with three counts of second degree murder and three counts of using a handgun in commission of a felony, per the outlet. The arrest came after Jones spent more than 12 hours on the run.

A shelter in place order on campus was lifted late Monday morning.

The shooting occurred on a bus at the Culbreth Garage parking deck on UVA Central Grounds after 10pm on Sunday in Charlottesville, Virginia, BLACK ENTERPRISE previously reported.

Three members of the 2022 Cavaliers football team, identified as Devin Chandler, Lavel Davis Jr. and D’Sean Perry were all fatally shot, according to UVA president Jim Ryan. Two other students were hospitalized for gunshot wounds.

Update: Police have the suspect in custody. I’m grateful to law enforcement for their extraordinary work in this search. Here is a link to today’s press conference: https://t.co/m5gpm4rm3s We will be working with student leaders today to plan for a community vigil. pic.twitter.com/iwwUHGEIl1 — Jim Ryan (@presjimryan) November 14, 2022

“I cannot find the words to express the devastation and heartache that our team is feeling today after the tragic events last night that resulted in the deaths of Lavel, D’Sean and Devin, and the others who were injured,” said coach Tony Elliott in a statement.

“These were incredible young men with huge aspirations and extremely bright futures. Our hearts ache for their families, their classmates and their friends. These precious young men were called away too soon. We are all fortunate to have them be a part of our lives. They touched us, inspired us and worked incredibly hard as representatives of our program, university and community. Rest in peace, young men.”

Light in darkness. Thanks to our students for lighting the way. pic.twitter.com/kNOPXz8Y88 — Jim Ryan (@presjimryan) November 15, 2022

Jones’ father, Christopher Darnell Jones Sr., told NBC 12 that he spoke to his son a month ago and still can’t believe what his son has allegedly done.

“I don’t know what to say except I’m sorry on his behalf, and I apologize. He’s not a bad kid. He really isn’t,” Jones Sr. said. “I just don’t know what happened. I wasn’t there. I don’t know what happened to cause all of this.”

In a Monday interview, Jones Sr. shared the details of his last conversation with his son.

“He had some problems the last time I talked to him. He said some people were picking on him or whatever, he didn’t know how to handle it and I told him just go to school, don’t pay it any mind,” Jones Sr. recalled.

“He was really paranoid when I talked to him about something, but he wouldn’t tell me everything. He was a very sensitive young man.”