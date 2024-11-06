Uncategorized by BLACK ENTERPRISE Editors Formerly Bankrupt Black Entrepreneur Launches Financial Program For High-Income Earners Eric McLoyd has launched the Financial Freedom Accelerator, the first-ever financial community dedicated to Black, high-income earners.







In a remarkable story of resilience and triumph, Eric McLoyd, an African American entrepreneur and graduate of Northwestern University-Kellogg School of Management who once faced bankruptcy and was hospitalized for four months after a car accident, has launched the Financial Freedom Accelerator, the first-ever financial community dedicated to Black, high-income earners.

Often, Black high-income earners suffer in silence and feel guilty about not properly managing their finances. Our goal is to break those barriers, boost financial literacy, and foster a supportive network of financial excellence within our community,” said corporate consultant and financial coach Eric, whose inspiring comeback story is the driving force behind this groundbreaking initiative.

“I almost lost my life in a car accident and filed bankruptcy to retain more of the settlement. I spent a six-figure settlement in less than a year, and the trauma from that experience haunted me for decades. I’ve since dedicated my life to helping others get the guidance, accountability, and support they need to build wealth and recover from financial trauma. We are incredibly proud to introduce a transformative space where Black high-income earners can connect, learn, heal, and grow together.”

The Financial Freedom Accelerator aims to accelerate its members’ wealth and financial literacy through focused daily content, exclusive networking, and personalized wealth-building strategies.

Key benefits of the community include:

• Access to personalized 1:1 financial coaching that provides tailored guidance to help you achieve your unique financial goals.

• Improve financial decision-making with daily bite-sized content focused on money mindset, budgeting, debt management, leveraging other people’s money, interest rates, estate planning, and more.

• Gain valuable insights from top financial experts.

• Expand your network with exclusive events that connect you with influential professionals and potential collaborators.

• Access premium resources, including the Udemy-hosted Financial Freedom Accelerator online course and templates.

• Leverage a vetted network of professionals offering services in estate planning, insurance, financial advisory, accounting, bankruptcy restructuring, real estate, and more.

Financial Freedom Accelerator is a robust financial network and a testament to overcoming obstacles and achieving greatness. It offers a supportive environment where members can ask questions, share their stories, celebrate their victories, and navigate their financial journeys together in a structured environment.

Join us in redefining financial empowerment for Black high-income earners. For more information or to become a member, visit ControlYourFinances.co/copy-of-financial-freedom-accelerator.

This story was originally reported by Blackbusiness.com.

RELATED CONTENT: Jaylen Brown Launches His Own Athletic Brand, Credits Kobe Bryant As Inspiration