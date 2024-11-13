Female Founder And CEO Of Waste Logistics Company Launches ‘Wastepreneur Academy’

The Wastepreneur Academy is thrilled to announce the upcoming Dirty Money Intensive, a two-day hands-on training program in Sacramento, California, on Nov. 16 and 17. It will be led by trailblazer Lainika E. Johnson, a dynamic force in the waste industry and one of the few Black women founders thriving in this historically white male-dominated field. This event offers entrepreneurs, business owners, and aspiring professionals a step-by-step blueprint for building a profitable business in the waste industry.

Johnson’s path to success in waste management began with her founding TrashLogic in 2016, which has redefined waste solutions across the region. As a Black woman who has navigated and excelled in an industry often reserved for established players, Johnson brings a unique perspective. She combines business acumen with real-world insights that equip attendees to succeed in an essential, recession-resistant industry.

At the Dirty Money Intensive, Johnson will share the strategies that allowed her to build her own seven-figure business, translating complex industry knowledge into accessible, hands-on learning. Attendees will gain skills in contract negotiation, client acquisition, and scaling operations, each session designed to move participants from concept to actionable business operations.

Johnson shared her mission: “I really want to see more women enter male-dominated fields. Whether they want me here or not, I’m not going anywhere. And come hell or high water, I’m bringing as many women and underserved communities with me as possible.”

Event Highlights

• Insider Knowledge and Strategies: Learn the proven techniques to establish and scale a waste business from an industry expert who’s done it herself.

• Hands-On, Practical Training: Dive into the real details of contracts, operational tools, and client relationships to gain an edge in an essential industry.

• Personal Mentorship: Get direct access to mentorship from a pioneering industry leader with a focus on inclusivity and empowerment.

• Networking and Industry Connections: Connect with motivated entrepreneurs and future business partners in a supportive, interactive environment.

Event Details

• What: Dirty Money Intensive, hosted by Wastepreneur Academy

• When: November 16th and 17th 9:00 AM to 5:00 PM

• Where: TrashLogic Headquarters

• Registration: Limited spots are available. Register now at DirtyMoneyIntensive.com

This story was originally reported by Blacknews.com

