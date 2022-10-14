Founder Launches Black Woman-Owned Investing Mobile App

Meet Sabrina Lamb, the Founder and CEO of Wekeza, a Black-owned and Black woman-led trading and investing mobile app.

Wekeza means “invest” in Swahili.Together with Wekeza’s experienced team of Wall Street experts, Sabrina is determined to close the widening wealth gap in the Black community by democratizing access to trading and investor education – with zero trading fees. Members can purchase fractional, and whole shares of U.S. publicly traded companies.

Sabrina comments, “We are excited that with Wekeza, everyone can own fractional or whole shares of any company we support as consumers. Let’s become consumers and educated investors! And receive guidance from licensed, experienced financial advisors.”

A former stand-up comedian, Sabrina is the best-selling author of the NAACP Image Awards nominated Do I Look Like An ATM? A Parent’s Guide to Raising Financially Educated African-American Children (Outstanding Literary Work- Instructional). She knows that financial insecurity is no joke in the Black community. She says, “It is no laughing matter to ignore the power of saving and investing, which are opportunities to earn returns over time. Parents can also create Wekeza custodial accounts for their children.”

Despite some fluctuation, the widening racial and ethnic wealth gaps have remained unchanged for half a century. Typical white families have about ten times the wealth of average Black families.

Sabrina says that her 17-year-old non-profit WorldofMoney helped to inspire the creation of Wekeza. WorldofMoney is the leading provider of immersive online and classroom financial and entrepreneurial education for ages 7 – 21 in the United States, Senegal, Ghana, Kenya, and South Africa.

Sabrina shares, “Leveraging decades of WorldofMoney’s financial education experience empowering over 7,000 youth with 120 hours of holistic financial education, we created Wekeza so adults also can receive investor education, create financial security, and build generational wealth for themselves and their families. Imagine the day when we no longer experience financial roller coasters in our lives!”

The Team

The Wekeza team possesses over 20 years of Wall Street, financial education, technology, legal, and marketing experience. Stellar members include Mickey Factz, the legendary MC, hip-hop recording artist, producer, and entrepreneur. Rory Sparrow formerly played in the National Basketball Association with the Atlanta Hawks, New York Knicks, and the Miami Heat and was honored by Sports Illustrated as co-Sportsman of the Year.

Sabrina, the founder and CEO, has co-hosted radio programs on three popular New York City radio stations. She was a radio correspondent during three Democratic National Conventions and presidential inaugurations. A former actor and stand-up comedian, Sabrina performed at national comedy clubs and starred in Lifetime Television’s Girls’ Night Out and NBC’s Saturday Night Live. She is a three-time finisher of the New York City Marathon.

