Founder of Black-Owned Herbal Product Launches Informational Podcast

J.R. Scroggins, founder and CEO of Live Natural, which sells natural products related to men suffering from erectile dysfunction (ED) and women suffering from vaginal dryness due to menopause and other issues, has launched a podcast called “Spill It”.

Scroggins says he launched the podcast as a way to bring entertainment to his loyal customers and others who appreciate information, news, fun, and laughter.The podcast is not your usual podcast where two people are talking back and forth for one hour. Scroggins says that he wanted to find a way to entertain listeners while informing, educating, and entertaining.

He mentions the podcast has great production value and should keep you riveted and laughing. Some casts are designed to inform seniors and those who are not extremely computer savvy about computer scams, especially email scams, with things they should look for and how to avoid them. Shows with titles like “You’re Invited to Come Along With Me on a Phishing Trip” and “Can You Believe Some of the Emails We Receive?”

There are thought-provoking political podcast topics like “Autocracy Over Democracy – Who Buys in and Why!” and “A Dark Place.” Coming from a personal place are his colon cancer topics such as “You Don’t Have to But Maybe You Should” and “Foods to Keep you Sexually Healthy.”

Scroggins says there are fun podcasts like “Hypocrisy, Sex, TV, Movies, Silly Stuff,” their very first podcast, and “You Won’t Believe This, But Grandpa Knows?”

Scroggins says that these are just a few of the topics that listeners can enjoy. He comments, “Maybe you’re at home alone at night and need to hear another voice or cruising in your car traveling or spending 30 to 60 lonely minutes, and are searching for entertainment or information.”

You can find the “Spill It” podcast at Spill-It.com or on all podcast platforms including Amazon Music/Audible, Deezer, Libsyn Classic Feed, Podcast Page, Android app, iTunes app, Spotify, Google Podcasts, and now Apple Podcasts.