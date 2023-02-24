Founder to Engage NYC Black Entrepreneurs at the 2nd Annual Full Circle Business Brunch Experience

Anita Pierce, the CEO and founder of Eleven3seven5, is ready to host her second annual Full Circle Business Brunch Experience dedicated to sharing business resources and expanding networks for Black business owners.

Founded in 2015, Eleven3seven5 LLC is a New York-based Business Consultancy. They are your city and state business matchmakers connecting corporations, government agencies and CBOs to local businesses. They foster relationships that create sustainable business opportunities and connect communities to the resources that they need to generate economic wellness and deepen social impact. Eleven3seven5 is a certified M/WBE business.

Pierce has over twenty years of experience in finance, strategy and management. She is a business coach, SCORE Mentor, Business counselor at the Women’s Business Center in East New York, Brooklyn, and advisor to many non-profit organizations, and small businesses.

2023 is the year of intentional business relationships. The Full Circle Business Brunch experience aims to have participants stretch their business goals, ensure business compliance, optimize business relationships, and self-care. Building diverse business relationships is not optional, it’s an imperative part of the life cycle in every business.

The Brunch program will include topics that focus on business compliance, and workers compensation, financial management, and discussion of how to conduct business with the government. The event will conclude with a pitch competition.

Pierce comments, “The Full Circle Business Brunch Experience is a space that will provide practical tools for business owners, no matter what phase your business is in.”

“A time of prioritizing self-care in business is necessary, getting recharged and making business relationships that lead to improved relationships with clients,” she added.

With the belief that personal self-care does more for you than improving your skin in my mind. There will also be opportunities for deepening oneself for the greater good. Participants will have an opportunity to reconnect with their souls and senses, creating a realignment with their purpose.

The event is fully loaded with a plethora of business resources, business strategy activities, opportunities to raise capital, vendor opportunities, and a pitch competition. Digital ads and sponsorship opportunities are also available.

To purchase tickets, please visit their website at Eleven3Seven5.com