Meet the Founder Whose Platform Uses AI to Support Black Women Mentally and Emotionally

Nijiama Smalls, Founder and CEO of The Black Girl’s Guide to Healing Emotional Wounds, has launched a virtual platform that innovatively uses an AI wellness coach named Rashida to connect Black women to an array of mental and emotional health resources. The platform also addresses the unique challenges that women of color face in seeking proper and culturally sensitive mental health support.

Rashida is available in the form of a chatbot and has been meticulously trained to offer a range of services tailored to the needs of Black women, including facilitating connections with qualified therapists, facilitating participation in support groups, and providing therapeutic journal prompts for self-reflection. With an understanding of the cultural nuances and specific experiences that Black women encounter, Rashida will serve as a knowledgeable and empathetic companion on the journey toward healing. The platform’s commitment to creating a safe and inclusive environment fosters open conversations about mental and emotional well-being, dismantling stigma, and promoting self-care practices.

During the current beta testing phase, interested participants have the exclusive opportunity to experience Rashida’s capabilities and contribute to refining the platform’s functionalities. This collaborative approach ensures that the virtual space meets the diverse needs of black women seeking healing and support.

The Black Girl’s Guide to Healing Emotional Wounds is a timely response to the growing demand for accessible, culturally sensitive mental health resources. By incorporating cutting-edge AI technology, this platform envisions a future where black women can navigate their emotional journeys with confidence, knowing they have an ally in Rashida.

Founder and CEO, Nijiama Smalls, expresses her excitement for the launch, “Our mission is to create a safe haven for black women to embark on their healing journeys. By leveraging AI, we aim to bridge the gap between mental health resources and the women who need them the most. We believe that Rashida’s unique capabilities will empower black women to prioritize their mental and emotional well-being.”

For more information about The Black Girl’s Guide to Healing Emotional Wounds and to join the beta testing phase, please visit TheBlackGirlsGuidetoHealingEmotionalWounds.com

Disclaimer: Please be advised that Rashida is an AI-powered virtual wellness coach and not a replacement for professional mental health care. Users in need of urgent support should seek assistance from licensed mental health professionals or crisis hotlines.