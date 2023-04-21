Four Suspects Arrested In Tiwa Savage Kidnapping Attempt

Nigerian singer Tiwa Savage is safe after an attempted kidnapping, and authorities have apprehended the suspects, according to The Guardian.

Savage, who has been enjoying crossover success here in the States thanks to her collaborations with artists like Brandy and Beyoncé, was the alleged victim of a failed stunt authorities say her employees carried out to extort the Afrobeats singer. With access to her personal and financial information, the employees were said to have broken into her home, which Savage confirmed via a statement posted to Instagram. Sources said that her domestic staff had been trailing the singer as she left her home and shared her whereabouts with other members of the alleged kidnapping gang, according to The Guardian.

“Following recent reports online, we can confirm that on Thursday, April 13, 2023, there was a major security breach at the residence of musician Tiwa Savage,” the press statement reads. “A number of suspects were caught and are currently being held under investigation at Alagbon Police Station, Ikoyi. Ms. Savage and her family are safe and well.” The “Stamina” singer assured her fans that “all is well” via her caption but has not made any public appearances yet. A spokesperson for the Nigeria Police Force Criminal Investigation confirmed that “about four” suspects are in custody as of late last week.

Savage is one of a few globally celebrated Afrobeats artists who has become increasingly popular. Artists like WizKid, Burna Boy, and Tems have also found great success on this side of the globe. Last April, Burna Boy became the first Nigerian American artist to sell out Madison Square Garden, bringing home a reported $1.6 million in ticket sales. WizKid’s album Made In Lagos was nominated for Best Global Music Album at the 64th Annual Grammy Awards. Tems added an Oscar nomination to her list of accomplishments—which includes being the first Nigerian woman to win a Grammy—when Rihanna’s “Lift Me Up” from the Wakanda Forever soundtrack was nominated for an Academy Award earlier this year, the track features vocals from the Nigerian singer as well as a writing credit.