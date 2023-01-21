Shannon Sharpe Gets Into Heated Altercation with Ja Morant's Dad at Lakers Game

Shannon Sharpe and Ja Morant‘s dad, Tee, got into a heated altercation at the Laker game Friday night … with both sides needing to be separated before eventually making amends.

On Friday night, Ex-NFLer and Fox Sports commentator Sharpe who usually gets into verbal fisticuffs on-air with Skip Bayless, got into a heated altercation this time with Ja Morant’s dad at a Lakers game, TMZ reports.

Tempers flared when Sharpe and Tee Morant went toe-to-toe and both had to be restrained during the Memphis Grizzlies vs. Lakers game at Crypto.com Arena when the two got into a shouting match.

Sharpe and Memphis guard Dillon Brooks went back and forth during the game when Morant and another Grizzlies player Steven Adams jumped into the fray and started something with Sharpe.

That’s when things took a turn and testosterone got turned up when the men started yelling and barking at each other. Sharpe was seen yelling, “I bet you won’t” at Tee with a number of staffers trying hard to separate the men and get things under control.

Sharpe who is a strong supporter of LeBron James, Spoke with ESPN afterward about the dust-up before the second half, saying:

“They didn’t want this smoke, Dave,” Sharpe said speaking to ESPN’s Dave McMenamin at halftime.

Shannon Sharpe spent halftime in the tunnel with security before returning to his seat for the third quarter. He granted ESPN a brief interview explaining what happened with the Grizzlies on his way to his seat: pic.twitter.com/XZNw6sQhEG — Dave McMenamin (@mcten) January 21, 2023

“They do all that talking and jockeying and I ain’t about that jockeying. It started with Dillon Brooks. I said he was too small to guard LeBron. He said, ‘F— me’. I said, ‘F— you’ back. He started to come at me, and I said, ‘You don’t want these problems.’ And then Ja came out of nowhere talking. He definitely didn’t want these problems. Then the dad came and he obviously didn’t want no problems.

“But I wanted anything they had. Don’t let these fools fool you now.”

After all the bravado, the two men ultimately made amends and shook hands

“Shannon didn’t do anything,” Tee Morant told ESPN. “Hey, he was doing like we do in South Carolina. We talk our s—. … South Carolina, stand up!”

Can’t we all just get along?