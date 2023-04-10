Freaks Come Out In Atlanta: New Documentary About Freaknik Has Older Generation Questioning Past Choices

An upcoming documentary has Black people sweating in their boots.

Freaknik: The Wildest Party Never Told, Newsone reports, produced by legendary music producers Jermaine Dupri and Uncle Luke, tells the rise and fall of what was supposed to be a small Atlanta HBCU picnic in the 1990s. It later turned into an influential street party, drawing thousands of people to Atlanta from all over the country.

Hulu announces ‘Freaknik: The Wildest Party Never Told’ documentary chronicling how the notorious event came to prominence and its demise https://t.co/eQLI3sMnrC — philip lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) April 6, 2023

Set to release on Hulu, the news sent shockwaves through Black Twitter and social media alike. Freaknik lived up to its name, ending in turmoil as the city of Atlanta shut it down due to issues including looting, robberies, assaults, and sexual assaults.

Millennials and Gen Zers are curious to see if their parents are part of the infamous footage.

A lot of people’s parents about to become famous. — Frederick Joseph (@FredTJoseph) April 6, 2023

I hope my daddy ain’t in that freaknik documentary 😭😭😭😭😭😭😭 — chakra khan. (@PronouncedKAYLA) April 6, 2023

Boomers and Gen X, who were old enough to attend, are even more worried that their past may be exposed. lives. One TikTok user went viral with her sentiments on that particular concern.

“Ya’ll…I don’t know, we might be in trouble,” Tina, who uses the handle @lashwaxandglow, said. She admits that she attended several Freakniks, including the one in 1994, that is allegedly being highlighted. “I’m just praying that Jesus be a fence. I’m just praying that Jesus be a big, tall privacy fence. That’s my prayer.”

According to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution, several party promoters tried to revamp the iconic party but have failed.