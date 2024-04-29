News by Stacy Jackson Man Faces Prison For Committing Hate Crimes On 2 Black Women In Florida Court records stated Pierallini intimidated both women and interfered with their enjoyment of federally protected activities.









Jacksonville resident Frederick Pierallini III, 27, has been sentenced to five years behind bars for carrying out hate crime assaults against two Black women involving the brandishing of a firearm.

The U.S. Department of Justice’s Office of Public Affairs confirmed that Pierallini entered a guilty plea on July 6. In addition to the 60-month prison term, prosecutors stated he will face three years of supervised release upon completing his sentence, prosecutors stated. “The violent assaults committed against these two women because of their race are intolerable,” said Middle District U.S. Attorney Roger Handberg. “There is no place in our society for such heinous acts.”

Court documents reveal that on September 10, 2022, Pierallini “intimidated” a convenience store clerk after his card was declined in an attempt to purchase snacks. He headed for the store’s exit with the snacks in his hands however, he returned hurling racial slurs and berating the woman for his perceived incompetence at her job. Pierallini departed but soon came back armed with a shotgun. The clerk fled after Pierallini pointed the gun at her and cocked it.

Two days following the convenience store incident, the man allegedly targeted another female victim who was seated in her walker on a sidewalk. Shouting racist remarks, Pierallini taunted the woman for sitting in the area before he threatened to kill her. After leaving for a moment, he returned to the woman holding a shotgun. The suspect fired one shot. However, the woman fell to the ground, escaping the bullet’s path.

“No one in this country should have to live in fear that when they use public spaces or work at their job, they risk attack by someone who hates them because of the color of their skin,” said Assistant Attorney General Kristen Clarke of the Justice Department’s Civil Rights Division. “The Justice Department is committed to protecting Black people from racially-motivated violence.”

Assistant Director Michael D. Nordwall of the FBI’s Criminal Investigative Division stated, “Hate crimes like these are not only attacks on the victims but are meant to threaten and intimidate an entire community.”

The U.S. Department of Justice clarifies the term “hate” as it pertains to a hate crime law. “The term ‘hate’ can be misleading,” the department’s website states. “When used in a hate crime law, the word ‘hate’ does not mean rage, anger, or general dislike.” DOJ confirms that “hate” refers to bias against people or groups and crimes committed based on race, color, religion, sexual orientation, gender, gender identity, or disability.

Court records stated Pierallini deliberately engaged in intimidation tactics against both victims and obstructed their ability to freely partake in federally safeguarded activities, employing force or the threat of force, motivated by their racial identity and skin color.

