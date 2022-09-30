Free Tuition For I Promise Teens Through Partnership with The LeBron James Family Foundation and Stark State College

There are multiple avenues toward success after students graduate high school, and every opportunity is made possible for those a part of the NBA star LeBron James’s foundation.

In partnership with Stark State College, the LeBron James Family Foundation has officially announced plans for his Akron teens. The two organizations are offering high school seniors in his I Promise Network to attend the college’s Akron or Stark County campuses for free.

NBA superstar LeBron James created the foundation in 2004 to assist children and families in the Akron, Ohio, community, which is also the hometown of the celebrity athlete. According to Akron Beacon Journal, James has developed similar partnerships that offer free tuition with Kent State and the University of Akron for the program’s teen members.

The new partnership with Stark State College will also extend the scholarship offers to up to two parents, guardians, or siblings from the same household.

We will never stop working to provide our students & their families opportunities & resources. 💪🏾 We're proud to announce that #IPROMISE students PLUS 2 parents/guardians will receive 2️⃣ academic years of 🆓 tuition, resources & focused attention at @TheStarkState! 🙏🏾👑 pic.twitter.com/az7CXRDV6A — LeBron James Family Foundation (@LJFamFoundation) September 28, 2022

“For the LeBron James Family Foundation, it’s always been about serving not just our students, but the entire family,” said foundation executive director Michele Campbell. “Being able to extend this scholarship opportunity to our parents and guardians is an absolute game changer.”

James’ commitment parallels the foundation’s mantra, “We Are Family.” Campbell provides that the holistic approach ensures the households of the teens are cared for, providing food and job resources in addition to the scholarship offers.

“We are always trying to find opportunities so we can meet the students where they are,” Campbell said.

Akron Beacon Journal says that Stark State College President, Para M. Jones, informed that students who choose to attend would be provided with last-chance scholarships and personal counselors to ensure they stay on track while completing their degrees or certifications.

Reportedly, the I Promise Network holds over 140 high school seniors eligible for college options. In addition, the students were able to tour Stark State’s Akron campus with their families while learning about the financial support that will be granted.