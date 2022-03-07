Free Virtual Summit to Connect Black Women Entrepreneurs With Investors, Allies, and Other Supporters

The 4th Annual Women Of Color Connecting Summit (WOCCON 2022) is a free virtual event to be held Mar. 8-10, 2022 for Black and brown female founders and entrepreneurs that will connect them with the allies, champions and investors who are committed to supporting them. Hosted by The Institute For Entrepreneurial Leadership (IFEL), the summit is also an opportunity for women of color business owners to expand their circles of influence with others just like them.

Capital constraint remains a defining problem for women of color entrepreneurs, many of which continue to receive a very small fraction of VC funding despite a five-year high. IFEL is attacking this problem from a different angle by engaging its vast network of expertise and relationships to get more women of color on the grow-scale-exit trajectory to building wealth.

“Bringing together Women of Color entrepreneurs and the allies, champions and investors who want to support them is the driving force behind WOCCON 2022,” said IFEL CEO Jill Johnson.

“We are coalescing an amazing group of people. The message to these amazing entrepreneurs and founders is that we are here for you. The message to the allies, investors and policy-makers is that it is your responsibility to act with intentionality to open doors for women of color entrepreneurs.”

WOCCON creates a safe space for open conversation and honest dialogue to help attendees determine how they can provide opportunities for women of color founders and entrepreneurs. The vision for this initiative is to create one billion in new wealth within 10 years through the success of women of color entrepreneurs.

This year’s speakers include Melissa Bradley of 1863 Ventures, Cheryl Contee of the Impact Seat, Lorine Pendleton of Portfolia Rising America Fund, McKeever (Mac) Conwell of RareBreed Ventures, Bailey DeVries of the US Small Business Administration among many others.

A number of change agent partners have joined the WOCCON 2022 movement to bolster efforts in advancing the growth of women of color entrepreneurs including Golden Seeds, Davis Wright Tremaine’s Project W, IFUNDWOMEN, Mogul, Public-Private Strategies, WBEC (Women’s Business National Council) – Metro New York, New Jersey Chamber of Commerce, Invest for Better, Nasdaq Entrepreneurial Center, National Minority Supplier Development Council and its Emerging Young Entrepreneurs Program.

This article first appeared on Blacknews.com.