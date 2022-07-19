Free Your Mac From Unwanted and Pesky Files with Intego Washing Machine X9

There are few feelings that elicit more frustration than dealing with a sluggish computer. Now, more than ever as people are working from home or taking classes from home, the importance of a fast-moving computer has been underscored.

While Apple computers are well-known for their longevity and ability to deflect viruses, they aren’t immune to becoming overwhelmed with files, thus impacting their performance.

Thanks to the Intego Washing Machine X9, you can have the best defense against unwanted, duplicate files clogging up your Mac. For a limited time, you can purchase a lifetime subscription to the software for just $19.99. That’s a savings of more than 50% from its MSRP ($40).

With Intego, it only takes one touch of a button to get rid of unwanted and duplicate files and speed up your computer. The software also helps users automatically organize files and other items, allowing both you and your computer to operate more efficiently.

Think of Intego as a washing machine for your computer. It functions in multiple ways to keep your computer free from unwanted files. It locates pesky files, deletes duplicates of those files, and it’s customizable, allowing you to set deletion criteria based on your comfort level.

Intego has received rave reviews from many outlets and users. It’s rated 4.8 stars on Trustpilot, while both Macworld and TechRadar have rated it 4 stars.

“Love the versatility. Can be used on older products, newer products, and runs well on all. Lots of features for a great price. A great value as is for one-time price,” writes verified 5-star reviewer Khan Pigur.

This product is compatible with macOS 10.12 – macOS 12 operating systems. And only 1.5GB of available hard-disk space is needed to run it. Internet connection is required for NetUpdate security updates.

With Intego Washing Machine X9, you’ll receive a strong defense against unwanted and pesky files clogging up your Mac and slowing its performance. Purchase it today.

Prices subject to change.