FreedomPop Partners with Julius "Dr. J" Erving To Bring Affordable Phone Service To Seniors Julius Erving is a star on a new team—FreedomPop, a wireless service provider dedicated to meeting the needs of America's seniors.









With a career defined by soaring dunks and breathtaking athleticism, NBA legend Julius “Dr. J” Erving is channeling his passion for service into a partnership with FreedomPop, a wireless service provider dedicated to meeting the needs of America’s seniors.

FreedomPop is explicitly built to serve America’s growing number of seniors whose wireless needs have been overlooked for too long. According to the U.S. Census Bureau, the senior population (65 and older) in the United States has grown nearly twice as fast as the youth population (under 18) since 2010.

Seniors are among the most loyal customers in the world. They often live on fixed or limited retirement incomes. They need reliability and convenience because they may lack the mobility to travel to retail stores or service locations for upgrades or repairs. They deserve attentive, patient customer care when they need help or tech support. And they need to trust their carrier to tell them how they can save money on their bill—and not keep those options hidden.

BLACK ENTERPRISE talked to Erving about his fervor for this endeavor and the importance of reliable communication, affordability, and inclusivity in empowering seniors nationwide.

Communicating Confidently

FreedomPop understands technology can improve in-person and virtual communication and strengthen relationships with loved ones, especially seniors. However, seniors are less confident using technology. About 26% of seniors feel very confident, compared to 41% of those aged 50– 64, and 74% of those aged 18–29.

“Many seniors have trouble with the functionality of cell phones, which makes it more cumbersome to use,” Erving says.

Some individuals find technology daunting, particularly with tiny text, intricate user interfaces (UI), or frequent changes accompanying each new operating system update. This challenge is especially pronounced among older users, who may feel less at ease with smartphones.

FreedomPop was built to address the overlooked needs of this community.

“They deserve attentive, patient customer care when they need help or tech support,” says Erving, 74. “I’m a senior who has been around for a long time, and I thank God for it. Unfortunately, many people my age and older can’t get out to service locations and retail stores to troubleshoot upgrades and repairs.”

Affordability and Financial Relief

Erving’s endorsement of FreedomPop extends beyond mere promotion; it stems from his genuine belief in the service’s affordability and accessibility. He underscores its financial relief, saying, “You’re slicing the fee from a minimum of $30 coming from the government to $10.”

Erving recognizes the tangible impact this reduction can have on seniors’ monthly bills, including his own. According to the U.S. Census Bureau, more than 17 million Americans 65+ are economically insecure—living at or below 200% of the federal poverty level (FPL) ($29,160 per year for a single person in 2023).

“I can relate personally because my wife and children are associated with my phone bill, which costs me a few hundred dollars a month,” Erving says. “I’m looking forward to getting signed up with FreedomPop and getting that $10.00 bill monthly, and I know how greatly this will impact others!”

Reliability and Authenticity

Throughout his illustrious career, Erving has established himself as a credible and authentic spokesperson. Drawing from his experience with various endorsements, he emphasizes the importance of aligning with products and services he genuinely uses and believes in. “My brand has crossed over between ethnic groups and those with money and without money,” says Erving, whose endorsement of FreedomPop stems from his conviction in its ability to genuinely benefit seniors.

Erving’s involvement with FreedomPop extends beyond mere advocacy and spokesperson. It embodies his commitment to promoting inclusivity and accessibility across diverse demographics.

“We’re also speaking to adult children of seniors because we want to ensure that their parents or older relatives have a suitable carrier that cares and caters to them,” says Erving. “It also gets adult children out of the role of being tech support, and what adult child wouldn’t love that.”