Rapper French Montana Recognized for Raising $226M for Healthcare and Education in Africa

Hip-hop artist French Montana received an award for his humanitarian efforts in fundraising money for Africa.

According to Complex, the No Stylist rapper was honored last week with the Innovator Award at the 2022 Pencils of Promise Gala on Thursday, Oct. 20. The organization recognized the recording artist for helping to raise a total of $226 million for healthcare and education in Uganda.

The artist, originally from Morocco, also supported the Budondo Suubi “Hope” Health Center, a healthcare resource for pregnant women and their newborn babies.

“MAKING MORE HISTORY FOR MY PEOPLE ! Thank you @pencilsofpromise for honoring me with the Innovator Award at last night’s gala. ✏️ Healthcare and education is a fundamental part of our human rights and should be accessible across the globe. I’m grateful for PoP [Pencils of Promise] acknowledging my work in maternal healthcare in Africa. PoP is doing groundbreaking work globally to keep kids in school and make sure they have a safe environment to learn. @itsadambraun @kaileescales“

Montana, who recently became an RIAA-certified (Recording Industry Association of America) diamond artist, posted the acknowledgment on his Instagram account. He became the first recording artist born in Africa to receive recognition for selling 10 million units. He also became the first male artist from the South Bronx, known as the “Mecca of Hip-Hop,” to obtain a diamond plaque.

At the gala, Meadow Walker, the daughter of Fast and Furious actor Paul Walker, was also honored. She received the Activist Award for her achievements as PoP’s Global Ambassador. PoP’s board members, Ricky and Lisa Novak, were also presented with the Philanthropist Award, and Brittny and Eric Knight received the Vanguard Award.