Frito-Lay Recalls Lay's Classic Potato Chips In Oregon, Washington Over Undeclared Milk







Frito-Lay announced on Dec. 16 that it has issued a voluntary recall of a limited number of 13-oz. bags of Lay’s Classic Potato Chips due to the potential presence of undeclared milk. The recall follows a consumer contact who alerted the company to the issue.

Individuals with allergies or severe sensitivities to milk are at risk of serious or life-threatening reactions if they consume the affected product.

The recall applies specifically to 13-oz. Lay’s Classic Potato Chips were distributed to retail stores and e-commerce platforms in Oregon and Washington. The chips were available for purchase beginning November 3, 2024.

The recalled chips can be identified by their “Guaranteed Fresh” date of February 11, 2025, and specific manufacturing codes listed as 6462307xx or 6463307xx. The product’s UPC is 28400 31041.

Frito-Lay has emphasized that the recall does not affect other Lay’s products, flavors, sizes, or variety packs.

The chips are packaged in flexible bags, and the company has provided detailed instructions for identifying the recalled product. Consumers who have purchased the affected chips are urged not to consume them and to discard them immediately.

No allergic reactions related to this issue have been reported to date. Frito-Lay notified the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) about the recall as part of its safety protocol.

Consumers with questions or concerns about the recall are encouraged to contact Frito-Lay Consumer Relations at 1-800-352-4477. Representatives are available Monday through Friday from 9 am to 4:30 pm CST.

This recall is a precautionary measure to protect individuals with milk allergies. Before consuming the product, consumers are advised to carefully check their chip bags for the specified date codes and manufacturing numbers.

